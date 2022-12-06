ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Pulse

With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II

With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II goes into the experience of black soldiers who were fighting Nazis in Europe. How did they come to terms with knowing they’d return to the open racism in America after they were decorated on the battlefield? How did they view their lives and accomplishments? The documentary probes the experience. You can currently watch the film on digital and On Demand. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
C. Heslop

U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is

The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
americanmilitarynews.com

Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action

Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
TEXAS STATE
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
Wyoming News

Nebraskan among 54 sailors still entombed in Pearl Harbor's 'Forgotten Ship'

As the ship rolled and the water rose in the engine room of the former battleship USS Utah on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Chief Petty Officer Peter Tomich knew he had to get his men out. “Get topside, go! The ship is turning over. You have to escape now!” shouted Tomich, a 48-year-old water tender who had served 22 years in the Navy, according to an account of his valor on the military awards website Homeofheroes.com. ...
IOWA STATE
Ricky

A theory claims that Jesus died in Japan at the age of 106 years old

There is an uncommon legend that says that Jesus was not the one who died on the cross. Rather, it was his younger brother Isukiri. A small village in Japan called the Shingo village claims to be the place where Jesus got buried and where his tomb resides. The residents of this village believe that Jesus escaped his crucifixion by traveling across Siberia to a Japanese province called Mutsu.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Smithonian

These 84-Year-Old Nazi Photos Paint a Harrowing Picture of Kristallnacht

On November 9 and 10, 1938, Nazis wreaked havoc on thousands of Jewish-owned businesses, homes and synagogues throughout Germany and Austria. Mobs attacked Jewish families, looted and vandalized shops and torched buildings. Some 30,000 Jewish men were rounded up and sent to concentration camps. In the end,. Jews were killed...
CBS News

CBS News

579K+
Followers
74K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy