103-year-old veteran on surviving World War II’s bloodiest American battle
103-year-old Herb Stern reflects on his time serving in World War II with CBS News correspondent David Martin.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Not a whole lot of people remember’: Notable Japanese WWII POWs once housed at Bedford Springs
Hiroshi Oshima, the once-powerful Japanese ambassador to Germany, was reduced to being a prisoner of the United States by the time World War II ended — albeit one who was spending his days at bucolic Bedford Springs. He was not alone at the former resort that was temporarily turned...
Inside Pulse
With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II
With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II goes into the experience of black soldiers who were fighting Nazis in Europe. How did they come to terms with knowing they’d return to the open racism in America after they were decorated on the battlefield? How did they view their lives and accomplishments? The documentary probes the experience. You can currently watch the film on digital and On Demand. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
Soldier dies nearly 20 years after suffering severe injury in Iraq, laid to rest with full military honors
Former U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Gomez died 18 years after suffering catastrophic injuries during combat operations in Iraq and was laid to rest with full military honors.
The Forgotten Story of One of the First U.S. Soldiers Killed Overseas After Pearl Harbor
Private Robert Brooks, a tank driver was killed in the early afternoon on Dec. 8 by a Japanese bomb in the Philippines hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
americanmilitarynews.com
Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action
Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
Nebraskan among 54 sailors still entombed in Pearl Harbor's 'Forgotten Ship'
As the ship rolled and the water rose in the engine room of the former battleship USS Utah on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Chief Petty Officer Peter Tomich knew he had to get his men out. “Get topside, go! The ship is turning over. You have to escape now!” shouted Tomich, a 48-year-old water tender who had served 22 years in the Navy, according to an account of his valor on the military awards website Homeofheroes.com. ...
A theory claims that Jesus died in Japan at the age of 106 years old
There is an uncommon legend that says that Jesus was not the one who died on the cross. Rather, it was his younger brother Isukiri. A small village in Japan called the Shingo village claims to be the place where Jesus got buried and where his tomb resides. The residents of this village believe that Jesus escaped his crucifixion by traveling across Siberia to a Japanese province called Mutsu.
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
Serial Killer American Soldier Terrorized And Strangled Women
America has bases in several countries. The soldiers in these areas do not always act on their best behavior when away to serve and protect. During World War II, atrocities also occurred off the battlefield.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
During the attack on Pearl Harbor, this black sailor broke the rules to save lives.
Doris 'Dorie' Miller's story is legendary.
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
The footage of the men, who appear to be soldiers, ignoring the person recording has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.
Smithonian
These 84-Year-Old Nazi Photos Paint a Harrowing Picture of Kristallnacht
On November 9 and 10, 1938, Nazis wreaked havoc on thousands of Jewish-owned businesses, homes and synagogues throughout Germany and Austria. Mobs attacked Jewish families, looted and vandalized shops and torched buildings. Some 30,000 Jewish men were rounded up and sent to concentration camps. In the end,. Jews were killed...
CBS News
