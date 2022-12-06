ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 hosting the GR8 Holiday Give toy drives to help Connecticut children in need

By Olivia Lank
 3 days ago

(WTNH) – News 8 is getting into the holiday spirit and collecting toys for kids in need this holiday season.

News 8 is teaming up with Toys for Tots and hosting the GR8 Holiday Give toy drives.

The first toy drive is taking place on Saturday, December 10 at North Haven High School from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There is a second toy drive taking place at the Westfarms Mall in West Hartford on December 17 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Last year, News 8 and Toys for Tots were able to collect 3,700 toys and $1,195 in monetary donations.

If you would like to attend, please bring a new unwrapped toy to one of the events above. If you are not able to attend but would still like to make a donation, click here to make a monetary donation.

