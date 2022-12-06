ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Offensive Line Coach Jake Thornton Accepts Job at Auburn

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141cow_0jZAe7if00

Ole Miss will be on the hunt for a new offensive line coach for the 2023 season.

The Ole Miss Rebels could potentially face a sizeable staff shake-up, with multiple assistants emerging as candidates for jobs around the country, particularly in the SEC.

That shake-up has now begun, with Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton electing to take the same job at Auburn under new Tigers head coach, Hugh Freeze, The Grove Report has confirmed.

Thornton reportedly informed his players of his decision to leave for Auburn on Sunday.

Thornton first came to Ole Miss from Gardner Webb in 2020 with Lane Kiffin, where he served as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach for the Bulldogs.

He also spent time at Tennessee Tech, where he helped turn Golden Eagles turn into one of the top rushing attacks in the country.

Before his time at Tennessee Tech, Thornton was a graduate assistant at Alabama, where he helped coach NFL selections such as Jonah Williams, Ross Piershbacher, and Bradly Bozeman.

Under Thornton's direction this season, the Rebels finished third in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 261.4 yards per game.

Other Ole Miss assistants reportedly in the mix at Auburn include Derrick Nix and Charlie Weis Jr.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant

Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Former Gamecocks QB lands new coaching gig

Jake Bentley has a second job in college football. On Thursday, the former South Carolina quarterback was named quarterbacks coach at North Alabama. He spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Florida Atlantic. Bentley, who played at South Carolina from 2016-19, is counted among the top passers in...
FLORENCE, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job

Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Peach Bowl Reveals Expected Crowd For Georgia vs. Ohio State

Two of college football's most dominant programs will face off in this year's Peach Bowl. The much-anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal pits the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. The game will take place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leading many to believe it will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Running back blasts Mike Leach in transfer announcement

The rise of the transfer portal in college football has given much more power to players, especially those that don’t have the best relationship with their current coach. Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson made his decision to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, and blasted head coach Mike Leach in the process.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Bobby Petrino Reportedly A Candidate For SEC Job

Bobby Petrino could be making a return to the SEC. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, the head coach of Missouri State has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M's search for a new offensive coordinator. Petrino is expected to interview with Texas A&M in the coming days. Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy