I have driven in Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. Montana does a better job than surrounding states clearing snow from our major roads. We have spent the past couple years with little or no snow, we have thousands of Vehicles from Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Georgia on the road with little or no experience with snow. They blast past you without the understanding of how dangerous the roads can be. Yes they could use more funding but as long as we continue welfare for the wealthy with tax breaks money will never be available for our infrastructure needs. Slow down pay attention and you can get where you want without incidences.
If people would slow down and drivers stopped taking pictures of the accidents and snowy roads, that would help. All attention should be focused on the road and vehicle ahead of you.
People who have lived here most of their lives really don’t see a problem. People who have not, come from other places and expect things to be the same as where they came from. Folks leave places to getaway but like to change things they left behind to accommodate themselves. Meanwhile locals don’t understand. Flip side, with the influx of more people and for the sake of safety perhaps something needs to change. It requires workers and equipment, which has it challenges in its self. Folks who have moved in may want to consider being part of the solution instead just say fix it.
