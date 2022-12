Bond has been denied for a Georgia woman accused of murder in Oconee County. As we previously reported, 37 year old Lakeisha Mclendon was arrested following the stabbing death of 43 year old Terrance Boyd, earlier this year.

The incident happened outside a home on Moore Avenue in Walhalla on October 17th. Mclendon was denied bond during a court hearing, late last week. She's being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.