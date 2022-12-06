Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Northwest Rochester Apartment Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary reported in northwest Rochester Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the reported burglary at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41 St. Northwest. A tenant reported she left for work around 10:30 a.m. and returned home to a ransacked apartment around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
Watch Out for Minnesota’s Dangerous Highways This Winter
With the winter here as well as the holidays, we know we will be doing a lot of driving and we know that we need to be careful. However, there are some roads in our beautiful state that are dangerous regardless. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Minnesota Teacher Going Smurf Blue If $1,000 Is Donated
Two teachers in Rochester, Minnesota might be on the hunt for some very bright hair dye soon. Well, that's if their students at John Marshall High School accept the challenge in front of them. Rochester Teacher May Soon Have Smurf Blue Hair If Students Step Up. Right now, all of...
DNR fines Stacyville man $5000 for illegal open burning of residential structure
STACYVILLE — A Stacyville man has been fined $5000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the illegal open burning of a demolished structure. The DNR says in an administrative consent order that the building’s owner, Arlen Near, as well as the individual who performed the demolition of a residential structure at 205 Railroad Street, Brian Retterath, were informed by the DNR and by the Stacyville Fire Department in August that the structure could not be burned by law.
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
Open House Planned for Intersection Project West of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County Public Works is hosting an open house next week centered around an intersection project set to take place west of Rochester. Project staff members from MnDOT and Olmsted County will be on hand to answer questions and showcase materials and alternatives for the Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 44 intersection project between Byron and Rochester. The in-person meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Rochester Montessori School, 5099 7th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.
Guilty Plea For High Speed Chase and Burglary in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two men charged with leading police on a high-speed chase following a burglary recently entered into a plea agreement. 37-year-old Kyle Felter admitted to felony counts of third-degree burglary and fleeing police. Two felony theft-related charges and three misdemeanor offenses were dropped through the plea agreement.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Vehicle, wallet stolen from NW Rochester garage
(ABC 6 News) – A NW Rochester couple reported a van stolen from their closed garage sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning, according to Rochester police. The couple, who live in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW, reportedly pulled their 2016 Chrystler van into their garage overnight, but did not lock the side door of their garage.
Rochester man loses $1K in email, phone scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is out $1,000 after a scammer claimed his bank account had been emptied. Rochester police say they spoke to a 73-year-old man Tuesday, who had received an email claiming to be from Norton Antivirus. The man clicked on a link to cancel a subscription and in retrospect, believed the link gave scammers access to some of his computer information.
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
Minnesota Sees Drops in Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of influenza outbreaks reported by Minnesota schools has declined for the second straight week. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported a drop in hospitalizations for people sick with influenza. The total number of flu-related hospitalizations for the week that ended December 3 was just over 500. The count for the previous week was nearly 560, which was the highest weekly total since the 2018-2019 flu season. 109 of the hospitalizations reported last week were in southeastern Minnesota.
URGENT: Rochester Woman Looking For Box Stolen By Porch Pirate
Another Grinch has decided to show up in Rochester, Minnesota. This time, the Grinch came in the form of a porch pirate on November 17th. The items in the box that was stolen have huge sentimental value and the owner is desperately asking for the items to be returned, no questions asked.
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
