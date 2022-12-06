ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Duggan may use emergency powers after City Council rejects paratransit services contract

By Dana Afana, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2lhW_0jZAch0C00

Mayor Mike Duggan is poised to tap his emergency powers to put a paratransit contract in place after the city received a notice that it was violating federal law.

The Federal Transit Administration sent a letter to Detroit Department of Transportation Director Mikel Oglesby on Nov. 17 indicating the city has an obligation to provide paratransit services under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Failing to do so would expose DDOT to enforcement by federal authorities and a loss of federal funding. In a Nov. 30 letter to Oglesby, the agency urged DDOT and city officials to resolve the issue through a special City Council session.

Council spent weeks debating whether to approve a new five-year contract with Transdev. Riders and advocates urged council members to vote on a shorter contract after dealing with mishaps, such as wrong pickup and drop-off times. However, that could have opened up the city to legal challenges. Oglesby emphasized that if the contract were voted down, the city would have to restart its bidding process, which could take three to six months.

Council members narrowly passed the contract on Nov. 22, their final session before recess. But Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero sought to reconsider the decision , which ended in a 4-4 vote. Without a majority in favor, the vote failed. Member Scott Benson was not present for the vote. It was unclear whether they would reconvene or leave the matter to Duggan.

More: Detroit City Council votes down nearly $50 million paratransit contract

Councilmember Fred Durhal III, who chairs the Disability Task Force, urged Oglesby to ensure more accountability but continued to support the contract to protect the 70% of services that it would have covered.

"After the vote failed, I made a motion to request a legal opinion of where we stand with the FTA. One of my main contributing factors for voting 'Yes' for the contract was that I wanted to ensure the city of Detroit remained compliant with the Federal Transit (Administration) and didn’t want to jeopardize our status with the FTA nor jeopardize services being cut 70%," Durhal said.

Failing to provide the service can also lead to U.S. Department of Justice investigations. Council members and staffers received both letters but voted down the contract after several paratransit riders and transit advocates spoke against the subpar services through Transdev. The French-based transportation company currently runs the city's paratransit services, but under the proposed new contract the city would have been responsible for much of the oversight.

Duggan is working with city lawyers and multiple departments on the matter. He is expected to announce his plans on the matter this week.

"With this in mind, and City Council out on vacation until after the holidays, Mayor Duggan is exploring every emergency option possible to ensure paratransit service is not interrupted as federal law requires," said Stephanie Washington, chief of staff to the mayor.

At an affordable housing announcement on Monday, Duggan slammed the City Council for being "dysfunctional," Axios Detroit reported . He told reporters that there was no explanation to reject the contract and that he would be seeking further action.

Council President Mary Sheffield, who voted in favor of the contract, said in a statement to the Free Press that Duggan's choice of words is "a false narrative, shameful and highly inappropriate rhetoric directed towards a duly elected body."

"It is truly a travesty to arrive at a point that a fellow elected official deems it necessary to attack members of Council for faithfully discharging their duties and representing their constituents. Despite the divisiveness, I remain vigilant and committed to finding solutions versus creating media soundbites and sowing more dissension in the City," Sheffield said.

Oglesby previously told the Free Press that the city would have to restart its bidding process, which could take three to six months.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her on Twitter: @DanaAfana

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Duggan may use emergency powers after City Council rejects paratransit services contract

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan puts emergency contract in place to fund paratransit services

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is putting out an emergency contract to continue paratransit services after City Council approved, then denied, a $49-million contract with Transdev at its final session. Duggan secured a contract with four transit providers, bypassing City Council's decision by putting an emergency contract in place for six months starting Jan. 1. The mayor is relying on a city ordinance that allows the office of procurement to act without council approval when there's a...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi is fighting to remove unwanted poles from residences

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi has a message for utilities: Get your poles out of the city by year-end or municipal workers will. “These poles are an inconvenience, they are an eyesore, and they present a safety risk forour residents,” Bazzi said in a news release. “So I’m making it clear to the utility and communicationscompanies. They need to either install or remove these poles by December 31. After January 1,any poles still laying in our residents’...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
wdet.org

What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area

Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

QLine riders react to newly-passed state bill

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's QLine could receive a significant boost in funding in the near future. After Michigan's House and Senate passed SB 1223, it now heads to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office for signature.The bill could bring up to $5 million annually to Detroit's QLine. The legislation would be in effect until 2039 meaning, nearly $90 million could be invested over the next 17 years. QLine's route stretches a little over three miles down Woodward Avenue. "I go to Wayne State University and it's my main transportation for class," said WSU student Jackalyn Knoblauch.Financing for the funds would come from the state's...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Berkley approves recommendations for Coolidge Highway complete streets

BERKLEY — Coolidge Highway’s complete streets program has been ongoing for more than three years, and recently the Berkley City Council reviewed recommendations on the future of the pilot project. In 2019, the travel lanes on Coolidge Highway were reduced from four to two, with a middle turn...
BERKLEY, MI
WXYZ

Detroit homeowners may be eligible for property tax assistance and not even know it

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robert Lee loves his big dogs and that's why the retired home care provider said it's important that he own his own home. "I have a place for my animals. And just the weight off your back about rent because rents are increasing," Lee said. "It's just the freedom of knowing that you have a place that's yours and having a piece of the American dream, you know."
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Former city clerk sentenced for election-related crime

A former Southfield city clerk has been sentenced for a crime related to the 2018 election. Sherikia Hawkins was ordered to spend a day in the Oakland County Jail and pay a $10,000 fine for misconduct in office, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentencing was handed down Dec. 8 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s water shutoff moratorium ends this month

Detroit’s residential water shutoff moratorium is set to expire at the end of December. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Early into the COVID-19 pandemic, the city committed to stop water shutoffs during the public health emergency. The city says those protections will continue for residents enrolled in the Detroit Lifeline Plan, an assistance program launched last summer. Through the plan, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) offers monthly rates as low as $18 a month to low-income residents.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

How Moroun project has changed this Detroit neighborhood

Detroit — Three years after the city of Detroit sold 34 properties to a billionaire family's development firm as part of a land-swap deal for a new Jeep assembly plant, the result has been the near leveling of several blocks of an eastside neighborhood. The properties were a small...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. residents urged to correct FCC high-speed internet access map

A new FCC map of Michigan is supposed to show which households have access to high-speed internet, often simply called broadband. The map suggests that close to 500,000 Michigan residents don’t have broadband, and the consequences range from limited educational opportunities, jobs, healthcare and other resources. Now, the FCC...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy