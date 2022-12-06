Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Florence Schools Announce Stuff the Bus Fundraiser
The Florence City School System is asking residents to help them fill an entire school bus with toys.
University of North Alabama to give Nucor employees reduced tuition
The program is meant to help with worker retention as employees pursue higher education.
Local heritage group donates to Cullman Caring for Kids
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Sons of Confederate Veterans Thomas Jefferson Denney Camp #1442 of Cullman presented a check to Cullman Caring for Kids recently to sponsor four families for Christmas. These donated funds are from the camp’s fundraisers throughout the year and the SCV’s way of giving back to Cullman County. One of the main fundraisers the camp has done for nearly seven years is an annual cooked meat sale at Willingham Salvage. The camp pre-sells ribs, butts or chickens for a donation, and then smokes the meat so it is ready to be picked up and served. Much of the proceeds from that has allowed the camp to continually donate locally. The camp appreciates the continued support it has received from the community as well as Willingham Salvage throughout the years.
Cullman Women Sing brings Christmas spirit
CULLMAN, Ala. – Filling Seventh Street Baptist Church with angelic voices, Cullman Women Sing presented Sing Noel Tuesday to an audience full of joyful hearts. The choral ensemble of area women gathers sheerly for the love of singing and twice a year shares that love with the community. Artistic Director Laura Doss, a vocal and choral music educator at Samford University and the Alabama School of Fine Arts, led the group as it took the audience on a musical journey through classics including "Gloria," "The First Noel" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy."
theredstonerocket.com
Retired officer’s wife named volunteer of year
Longtime volunteer Tonya Daniels was stunned when her name was called during an annual luncheon of nearly 900 people at the Von Braun Center. In November she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Christian Women's Job Corps of Madison County. "I was blown away," the Huntsville resident said.
WAAY-TV
Volunteers needed to help pack gifts for Huntsville children, Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots in Huntsville needs your help to pack gifts for children. Coordinator Bobby Ray said the organization is in desperate need of volunteers this week. Several local organizations stepped up Wednesday, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, Delta Theta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Heals Inc. and Huntsville Parks and Recreation.
University of North Alabama celebrates record-breaking year in 2022
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
WHNT-TV
Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center
The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center.
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
WHNT-TV
Ribbon Cutting for Only Movie Theater in Marshall County
For the first time since 2021, Marshall County has a movie theater!
WAAY-TV
Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities
The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: 12th Avenue in Sheffield
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you've seen the best lights. This display is on 12th Avenue in Sheffield.
WAAY-TV
Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office
Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
Bham Now
6 spots to celebrate the holiday season in North Alabama with Huntsville’s Holiday Magic Pass
Up for a quick road trip? There’s no place like Huntsville for the holidays. If you’re looking to get the full Huntsville holiday experience, you’ll want to know about the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau Holiday Magic Pass, AKA your passport for great deals on all the experiences locals love.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Redstone Update brings community, industry leaders into latest happenings on the Arsenal
Community and industry leaders filled the East Hall at the Von Braun Center on Thursday morning for briefings from some of the top organizations and names on Redstone. It was all part of the Redstone Update, an annual event spearheaded by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce to update the community and help them understand what's happening on Redstone Arsenal.
Tuscumbia officers awarded medals for saving man’s life in July
When the officers arrived, residents told them a man and his dog were trapped inside a burning RV.
Franklin County Times
Worldview from Franklin County – Diversity: What does this concept really mean?
We had a church service the other Sunday with the congregation of another church. The idea is that while we are different, our beliefs are founded on the same principles. Even though we are diverse and have differing perspectives on life, we all want to make humanity better. We believe that by working together, we can be more effective in our message and our work. Because of – not in spite of – our differences, together we are stronger. Diversity is strength.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you've seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia.
WAAY-TV
Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder
UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon.
