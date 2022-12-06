St. Petersburg family identified in Venice plane crash

Christian Kath, 42, Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12, have been identified as the St. Petersburg family involved in a plane crash offshore of the Venice Municipal Airport by the City of Venice Tuesday morning. [ The City of Venice ]

VENICE — A St. Petersburg family has been identified as the victims in a plane crash Saturday that killed three people, including a 12-year-old girl, in the Gulf of Mexico.

The City of Venice identified the pilot as Christian Kath, 42, and passengers Misty Kath, 43 and their daughter Lily. Lorraine Anderson, a public information officer for the City of Venice, said in an email Tuesday that the family was living in St. Petersburg but previously resided in Australia.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the plane crash that occurred Saturday evening in offshore from the Venice Municipal Airport. Authorities said the single-engine Piper Cherokee was reported overdue Saturday when it did not return to its origin airport in St. Petersburg.

Police Chief Charlie Thorpe told reporters on Monday that recreational boaters found the body of a woman floating about 2.5 miles west of the Venice shore. The girl’s body was found in the wreckage of the aircraft. Authorities had said initially that she was 14. The pilot, Christian Kath, had not been located as of Tuesday morning.

”After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search area for the missing pilot in the Gulf has been expanded area-wise, but assets have scaled back,” Anderson said.

Divers will be at the crash area again Tuesday searching about a one-third of a mile west offshore, Anderson said.

All three people were family members who had planned a dinner in Venice before returning to St. Petersburg, Thorpe said.

Thorpe told media Monday that it was not yet clear what caused the plane crash.

The wreckage will be recovered and transferred to Jacksonville for further examination, NTSB spokesperson Jennifer Gabris told the Tampa Bay Times Monday

Investigators will request radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records, Gabris said.

A preliminary report into the investigation is expected to be published 15 days after the crash, she said, but a full report could take up to two years to complete.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.