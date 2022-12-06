Tyson Foods to give $50M in bonuses to team members

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is again thanking its team members by giving them approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses for their efforts.

According to a press release, the bonuses range from $300 to $700 for U.S. team members and will be distributed starting this month.

In addition to year-end bonuses, Tyson is also offering flexible work schedules at some facilities, new and expanded benefits, services, and resources for all U.S. team members beginning in 2023, including new parental leave, additional mental health support, and other health plan benefits to enhance our caring and inclusive culture.

The release notes that with an average hourly pay of around $19, plus the value of medical, dental, and vision insurance, vacation, and other benefits, the average total compensation for hourly team members is approximately $24 an hour, or an annual average value of nearly $50,000.

“We’re extremely grateful for all of our team members in the hundreds of communities where we operate and we want to recognize our success together and say thank you,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “As we progress our efforts to be the most sought-after place to work, we continue to listen to our team members needs and invest in areas like childcare to provide a better quality of life for our team members.”

For more information about Tyson’s opportunities, visit www.tysonfoods.com .

