ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Tyson Foods to give $50M in bonuses to team members

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwkNl_0jZAbtJT00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is again thanking its team members by giving them approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses for their efforts.

According to a press release, the bonuses range from $300 to $700 for U.S. team members and will be distributed starting this month.

In addition to year-end bonuses, Tyson is also offering flexible work schedules at some facilities, new and expanded benefits, services, and resources for all U.S. team members beginning in 2023, including new parental leave, additional mental health support, and other health plan benefits to enhance our caring and inclusive culture.

Tyson Foods invests $1.5M in immigrant team members

The release notes that with an average hourly pay of around $19, plus the value of medical, dental, and vision insurance, vacation, and other benefits, the average total compensation for hourly team members is approximately $24 an hour, or an annual average value of nearly $50,000.

“We’re extremely grateful for all of our team members in the hundreds of communities where we operate and we want to recognize our success together and say thank you,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “As we progress our efforts to be the most sought-after place to work, we continue to listen to our team members needs and invest in areas like childcare to provide a better quality of life for our team members.”

For more information about Tyson’s opportunities, visit www.tysonfoods.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theshelbyreport.com

Tyson Foods Names Boulden As Chief Growth Officer

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods has named Melanie Boulden as EVP of chief growth officer, effective Feb. 6. Boulden will report to Donnie King, president and CEO, and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the enterprise leadership team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, research and development, communications and consumer insights and analytics.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Long wait lists for childcare trouble Arkansas parents

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Women's Commission has released its official recommendations relating to the economic status of women in the workforce. One of those recommendations pertains to childcare— or the lack thereof. If you’re a parent or soon-to-be parent, you likely know finding a spot in daycare can involve a long waiting list.
ARKANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Correction: Slaughterhouses-Child Labor story

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a Dec. 6 story about child labor allegations against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., The Associated Press, based on erroneous information provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, misidentified the location of a plant for major poultry producer, George’s Inc., where investigators found at least one underage PSSI worker. It was located in Batesville, Arkansas, not Springdale, Arkansas.
BATESVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Smaller NWA schools enrollment climbs, how some keep up

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Enrollment numbers from the Arkansas Department of Education show many smaller schools in Northwest Arkansas are growing at a higher rate than some of the larger schools in the area. The higher enrollment rates at smaller school districts are raising concerns of having enough space for new kids, and the staff to […]
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas

A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
ARKANSAS STATE
chainstoreage.com

Walmart launches recycling hub program in time for holidays

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are now serving as drop-off points for plastic food and beverage packaging. Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Outside

Bentonville Bike Fest is Back in 2023 with Exciting Updates

Bentonville, Arkansas – December 7— Bentonville Bike Fest presented by Mobil1 returns for its third year with several exciting changes, the first being an earlier date, May 25 through 28, 2023. The earlier date is one of several updates for the Bike Fest including a new venue, more competitions, and additional activities. These features will add to festival staples that include free admission, free demo bikes, hundreds of vendors, non-stop entertainment, and access to legendary Northwest Arkansas riding.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Bikeable building opens to the public in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The building in the is known as the "Ledger" and is 230,000 square feet and features a switchback bike ramp that allows people to bike from floor to floor. “We looked at how can we build a team that could bring something to Bentonville that hadn't...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KYTV

Flu-related deaths spike in Arkansas; cases rising in northern Arkansas too

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In Arkansas, flu death rates have risen above the previous season’s level as transmission rates remain ‘very high.’. In the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report released Wednesday, the activity level was rated 12 out of 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ADH reports 45 flu-related deaths, including one pediatric death, up from 30 deaths in last week’s report. Of the flu deaths, health officials say 73% were unvaccinated.
HARRISON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith metro home sales down more than 10% through October

The Fort Smith metro area had 3,309 homes sales in the January-October period, down 10.4% from 3,692 during the same period in 2021, a clear sign that rising interest rates pushed by the Federal Reserve to contain inflation has slowed the market. The value of sales totaled $716.638 million, up...
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy