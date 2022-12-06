Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Dana White details how Jiri Prochazka injured shoulder: He ‘f—king ripped the s—t out of it’
It will be a while until Jiri Prochazka is back in the Octagon. Two weeks ago, shockwaves rippled through the mixed martial arts (MMA) community when news broke that Prochazka was out of the UFC 282 main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) and vacating his Light Heavyweight title. Prochazka suffered a bad injury to his shoulder that requires surgery and is expected to leave him sidelined for quite some time, despite his hopes of returning in six months or so.
Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her
Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
MMAWeekly.com
Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 282 | Video
Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the UFC 282 fight card like only he can ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 282 is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev with the vacant 205-pound title on the line.
Magomed Ankalaev: UFC title is 'rightfully' mine, Jan Blachowicz's 'Polish power' won't work at UFC 282
LAS VEGAS – Magomed Ankalaev is adamant he won’t crumble under the “Polish power” of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282, and says nothing is going to stop him from capturing the vacant light heavyweight title. Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) will meet Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6...
MMAmania.com
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
Sporting News
UFC betting scandal, explained: How James Krause history and unusual Vegas odds sparked investigation
Recently, the UFC implemented a policy prohibiting fighters (and others) from betting on UFC fights. There were questions surrounding how strict the policy would be, and what the limitations were when it came to fighters and their camps. It looks like fans are finding out how far that reach goes.
Raul Rosas Jr. Gets Words of Encouragement From Conor McGregor Ahead of Historic UFC Debut
Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make history this Saturday night when he makes his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut. 18-year-old Rosas Jr. will be the youngest fighter to step foot into the Octagon at UFC 282. Emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Rosas Jr. will face 10-6 bantamweight Jay Perrin in the featured prelim. Just days away from his big debut, ‘El Nino Problema’ got a big boost of motivation from former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor. Responding to a clip of Rosas Jr. speaking bout his UFC 282 opponent, McGregor tweeted:
Oscar Valdez, Emanuel Navarrete to vie for vacant title Feb. 3
Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title on Feb. 3 in Glendale, Arizona, sources told ESPN.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
CBS Sports
Jermell Charlo next fight: Undisputed super welterweight champion to defend against Tim Tszyu in January
Jermell Charlo is ready for his first defense as undisputed super welterweight champion. Charlo is set to face Tim Tszyu on Jan. 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada, setting up the first big fight announced for 2023. The bout will air live on Showtime. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KO) is the son...
Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned
Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
Spoiler: Former ROH Star Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At 12/9 Tapings
A former ROH champion returned to IMPACT at the December 9 tapings. IMPACT Wrestling is taping upcoming episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, a wrestler made his return to the promotion. Read below if you want to be spoiled. Jonathan Gresham is back...
Zilla Fatu, Son Of Umaga, Joins Reality Of Wrestling Training School
Zilla Fatu is getting into wrestling. Reality of Wrestling, which is run by Booker T, announced that Zilla Fatu, who is the son of Umaga, has joined their training school. Umaga made his debut in 1995 and wrestled until 2009. He passed away in December 2009. During his WWE run, he was part of 3-Minute Warning under the name Jamal, before being repackaged as Umaga in April 2006. He competed in the Battle of the Billionaires bout at WrestleMania 23, representing Vince McMahon against Bobby Lashley, who was representing Donald Trump.
Rock Royal Rumble Rumors, Ricky Starks MJF Promo Battle, William Regal Gone | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Kurt Angle claims Brock Lesnar wanted to go to TNA. - Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest for ACTION Championship. Creators Spotlight:. Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev Won’t Watch Bivol Fights Until Contracts Are Signed
Artur Beterbiev may be an elite prizefighter, but don't ever mistake him for being a hardcore fan of the sport. The WBO, WBC, and IBF 175-pound champion from Russia was recently asked if he had an opinion about his countryman, the WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol, and the undisputed 175-pound championship that could be in the works for them at some point in the future, and Beterbiev offered a somewhat surprising answer: apparently he has never really watched Bivol fight before and, what’s more, he has no plan to, at least until they have signed and swapped contracts to face each other.
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw
Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
The Miz Reflects On WWE Wanting To Sign Him As A Commentator, Taking A Paycut To Join WWE
The Miz wasn't originally seen as a WWE Superstar. The Miz competed on the fourth season of WWE Tough Enough, and though he was ultimately defeated by Daniel Puder, he earned a developmental contract with the company. Since signing with WWE following Tough Enough, Miz has become one of the most decorated and reliable wrestlers in the company.
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
UFC 282 video: Paddy Pimblett, Jared Gordon face off one last time
LAS VEGAS – Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon have shown a great respect to each other, but now it’s time to fight. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) will meet on the biggest stage for both fighters when they throw down in the UFC 282 co-main event, but before they do, they had their final faceoff of fight week during Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena.
Braun Strowman: The Monster Might Have To Be The Guy To Take The Titles Off Roman Reigns
Braun Strowman has his sights set on Roman Reigns. Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion and famously repeated that he was not finished with Roman Reigns. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Strowman returned to the company in September after being released in June 2021. Since...
