California State

MMAmania.com

Dana White details how Jiri Prochazka injured shoulder: He ‘f—king ripped the s—t out of it’

It will be a while until Jiri Prochazka is back in the Octagon. Two weeks ago, shockwaves rippled through the mixed martial arts (MMA) community when news broke that Prochazka was out of the UFC 282 main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) and vacating his Light Heavyweight title. Prochazka suffered a bad injury to his shoulder that requires surgery and is expected to leave him sidelined for quite some time, despite his hopes of returning in six months or so.
NEVADA STATE
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her

Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
MMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 282 | Video

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the UFC 282 fight card like only he can ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 282 is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev with the vacant 205-pound title on the line.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Raul Rosas Jr. Gets Words of Encouragement From Conor McGregor Ahead of Historic UFC Debut

Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make history this Saturday night when he makes his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut. 18-year-old Rosas Jr. will be the youngest fighter to step foot into the Octagon at UFC 282. Emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Rosas Jr. will face 10-6 bantamweight Jay Perrin in the featured prelim. Just days away from his big debut, ‘El Nino Problema’ got a big boost of motivation from former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor. Responding to a clip of Rosas Jr. speaking bout his UFC 282 opponent, McGregor tweeted:
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”

Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned

Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
Fightful

Spoiler: Former ROH Star Returns To IMPACT Wrestling At 12/9 Tapings

A former ROH champion returned to IMPACT at the December 9 tapings. IMPACT Wrestling is taping upcoming episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, a wrestler made his return to the promotion. Read below if you want to be spoiled. Jonathan Gresham is back...
Fightful

Zilla Fatu, Son Of Umaga, Joins Reality Of Wrestling Training School

Zilla Fatu is getting into wrestling. Reality of Wrestling, which is run by Booker T, announced that Zilla Fatu, who is the son of Umaga, has joined their training school. Umaga made his debut in 1995 and wrestled until 2009. He passed away in December 2009. During his WWE run, he was part of 3-Minute Warning under the name Jamal, before being repackaged as Umaga in April 2006. He competed in the Battle of the Billionaires bout at WrestleMania 23, representing Vince McMahon against Bobby Lashley, who was representing Donald Trump.
Fightful

Rock Royal Rumble Rumors, Ricky Starks MJF Promo Battle, William Regal Gone | Spotlight

Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Kurt Angle claims Brock Lesnar wanted to go to TNA. - Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest for ACTION Championship. Creators Spotlight:. Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr...
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev Won’t Watch Bivol Fights Until Contracts Are Signed

Artur Beterbiev may be an elite prizefighter, but don't ever mistake him for being a hardcore fan of the sport. The WBO, WBC, and IBF 175-pound champion from Russia was recently asked if he had an opinion about his countryman, the WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol, and the undisputed 175-pound championship that could be in the works for them at some point in the future, and Beterbiev offered a somewhat surprising answer: apparently he has never really watched Bivol fight before and, what’s more, he has no plan to, at least until they have signed and swapped contracts to face each other.
Fightful

Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw

Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
Boxing Scene

Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out

Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 282 video: Paddy Pimblett, Jared Gordon face off one last time

LAS VEGAS – Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon have shown a great respect to each other, but now it’s time to fight. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) will meet on the biggest stage for both fighters when they throw down in the UFC 282 co-main event, but before they do, they had their final faceoff of fight week during Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena.
Fightful

Fightful

