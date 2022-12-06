ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

247Sports

Bearcat Bounce 12-7

The Bearcats found their new head coach this week, hiring Scott Satterfield away from Louisville. We’ll go over that as well as the new additions to the transfer portal and postseason awards, plus the basketball team’s win over Bryant. The Bearcats finally found their new head coach on...
The Game Haus

2022 New Mexico Bowl Preview

SMU Mustangs (7-5) SMU won seven games to make their fourth-straight bowl game. They defeated three bowl-eligible teams this season: North Texas, Houston and Memphis. All five of their losses came to teams who qualified for bowl games. The Mustangs score 38.4 points per game, ranking them 13th nationally. SMU...
The Game Haus

NCAA NET Rankings Announced for 2022-23 College Basketball Season

The NCAA’s NET rankings for the 2022-23 season debuted on Monday, and the Houston Cougars landed the top spot in the rankings. Houston is also ranked first in the AP top 25 and the coaches poll. The NET, first used in 2018, is a tool for the NCAA Tournament selection committee to help evaluate team résumés. It will be updated from now until Selection Sunday.
The Game Haus

2022 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Preview

The 2022 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl features the 7-5 Washington State Cougars against the 9-4 Fresno State Bulldogs. Here is the 2022 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Preview. Washington State Cougars (7-5) Washington State won seven games to qualify for their second-straight bowl game. They won one game against a bowl-eligible...
The Spun

Look: Dan Dakich Out From Prominent Media Job

Dan Dakich will no longer work host an Indianapolis sports radio show on 107.5 The Fan. The former college basketball coach confirmed Thursday that he wrapped up his last show with the radio station. In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he's leaving after 14 years to focus on his OutKick show.
The Game Haus

NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl

The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl. Florida Gators Draft Prospects. Gervon Dexter, DL. Dexter stepped on...
The Game Haus

Louisville Hires Jeff Brohm as Head Coach

The University of Louisville will hire Jeff Brohm to be their next head coach according to Chris Low of ESPN. Louisville will be hiring Brohm away from Purdue, where he had a 36-34 record over six seasons. This season he was able to win the Big Ten West and made it to the Big Ten Championship. Before Purdue, Brohm had a 30-10 record at Western Kentucky.
The Game Haus

2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl Preview

The 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl features (8-4) Marshall vs (6-6) UConn Huskies. The Huskies return to a bowl game after a seven-year absence. Interestedly enough, the Huskies’ last bowl appearance was against Marshall in the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl. On the other hand, this will be Marshall’s seventh straight bowl game. They played Louisiana last year in the R+L Carriers Bowl.
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

