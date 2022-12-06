The University of Louisville will hire Jeff Brohm to be their next head coach according to Chris Low of ESPN. Louisville will be hiring Brohm away from Purdue, where he had a 36-34 record over six seasons. This season he was able to win the Big Ten West and made it to the Big Ten Championship. Before Purdue, Brohm had a 30-10 record at Western Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO