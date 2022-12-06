Read full article on original website
Betty Tetro – December 3, 2022
Betty Tetro, 95; of Fulton, NY passed Saturday, December 3rd at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy Bargain Center, Fulton. She...
Anthony P. Lombardo – December 6, 2022
Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed December 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on September 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian. Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High School. He served...
The Manor At Seneca Hill Earns 5-Star Rating
Oswego – The quality and care at The Manor at Seneca Hill remain one of the best in Central New York. The Manor has earned a 5-star quality rating and a 5-star rating overall from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System...
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
Cazenovia leaders plan for community change following Cazenovia College closing
When Cazenovia College closes in the spring, the Village of Cazenovia will lose part of its community. Bill Zupan, the Town of Cazenovia supervisor, said the college's closure came as a shock. "I always expected that they could pull a rabbit out of their hat or a white knight would...
Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report Arrests 11-29-22 through 12-5-22
VTL05 l1.01A UM3 (6858) VTLllll.D1 IO (6379) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD TRAFFIC DEVICE VIOL:RED. FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF DWI- 1ST OFFENSE. Inmate Name: GREENE, CONNOR JAMES. Address: 519 S 1ST ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 03/23/94. Arrest Number: 9377. Time/Date:...
Family of missing St. John Fisher student in France speaks to News 8
It was on November 27th that 21-year-old Ken Jr. left his French host family's home and boarded a train for Valence, France.
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
Tipp Hill to provide hot meals, coats to Syracuse people in need with first annual Holiday Drive
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tipperary Hill Community Center (THCC) has partnered with Pavone’s Pizza to host its first annual holiday drive on December 18 called: “Hope for the Holidays.” The drive will be hosted at the THCC on 201 Hamilton Street in Syracuse and will start at 12:00 p.m. and last until 4:00 p.m. […]
Webster PD: Spikes found on Five Mile Line Rd. linked to tire punctures
Webster police said that the spikes were found in the roadway. They describe the spikes as triangular.
Cazenovia College to close after nearly 200 years
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Cazenovia College said Wednesday it will permanently close after its spring 2023 semester. The private Madison County college, which started 199 years ago as the Genesee Seminary, cited financial difficulties for the pending closure. “We’re deeply disappointed that it has come to this,” Ken Gardiner, chair of...
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Oswego Harborfest Expands Design Opportunity for New Poster
Oswego Harborfest planning for the 34th annual event is well underway and as always it is important for the community to be a part of the celebration. This year we are reaching out to see if the artistic community in general would like to be involved. Submissions will be accepted...
A “Holiday Cheer Crawl” at Township 5 in Camillus
(WSYR-TV) — The locally owned businesses at Township 5 over in Camillus are coming together to spread some holiday cheer this season. Ten of the businesses there are hosting a fun holiday-themed event giving away 10 beautiful gift baskets. Dress in your holiday flair & visit on Dec. 14!...
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
Christmas Photos With Santa at H. Lee White Maritime Museum
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to be able to offer a one-on-one family experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus by making a reservation for Saturday or Sunday, December 17 & 18. Reservation will be timed in intervals of 15 minutes per family starting at 1pm...
