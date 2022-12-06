ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

Related
iheartoswego.com

Betty Tetro – December 3, 2022

Betty Tetro, 95; of Fulton, NY passed Saturday, December 3rd at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy Bargain Center, Fulton. She...
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Anthony P. Lombardo – December 6, 2022

Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed December 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on September 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian. Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High School. He served...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

The Manor At Seneca Hill Earns 5-Star Rating

Oswego – The quality and care at The Manor at Seneca Hill remain one of the best in Central New York. The Manor has earned a 5-star quality rating and a 5-star rating overall from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts

Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WKTV

Car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol a deputy responded to a two-car personal injury car accident on Rome Taberg Road Friday morning. Deputy Hagerty determined that 39-year-old, Desiree Holbert of Camden rear-ended, 52-year-old Robert Glur of Taberg, as he attempted to stop for a school bus.
ROME, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Cazenovia College to close after nearly 200 years

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Cazenovia College said Wednesday it will permanently close after its spring 2023 semester. The private Madison County college, which started 199 years ago as the Genesee Seminary, cited financial difficulties for the pending closure. “We’re deeply disappointed that it has come to this,” Ken Gardiner, chair of...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)

Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
CICERO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Harborfest Expands Design Opportunity for New Poster

Oswego Harborfest planning for the 34th annual event is well underway and as always it is important for the community to be a part of the celebration. This year we are reaching out to see if the artistic community in general would like to be involved. Submissions will be accepted...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

A “Holiday Cheer Crawl” at Township 5 in Camillus

(WSYR-TV) — The locally owned businesses at Township 5 over in Camillus are coming together to spread some holiday cheer this season. Ten of the businesses there are hosting a fun holiday-themed event giving away 10 beautiful gift baskets. Dress in your holiday flair & visit on Dec. 14!...
CAMILLUS, NY
WKTV

Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
CAZENOVIA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Christmas Photos With Santa at H. Lee White Maritime Museum

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to be able to offer a one-on-one family experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus by making a reservation for Saturday or Sunday, December 17 & 18. Reservation will be timed in intervals of 15 minutes per family starting at 1pm...
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy