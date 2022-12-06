ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state’s overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker Willing To Consider Legalizing Cannabis Delivery

Nearly three years after recreational cannabis first became legal in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker says he’d be willing to consider allowing pot to be delivered right to your door. Several other states permit cannabis dispensaries to offer delivery of the drug, but that’s not permitted in Illinois. Pritzker said...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Nearly 2,000 participate in Chicago naturalization ceremony; Duckworth tests positive

Nearly 2,000 participate in Chicago naturalization ceremony. The largest-ever naturalization ceremony took place in Chicago Wednesday. A total of 1,984 individuals from 120 countries have been personally examined under oath by an immigration officer with each providing an understanding of the English language and knowledge and understandings of the history, principles and form of the U.S. government. They were also found to be of good moral character.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Calling in the big guns

Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pork producers celebrate 1 million-pound milestone in donations to Illinois food banks

(The Center Square) – Illinois pork producers and food banks are gearing up to celebrate a huge milestone. One million pounds is a lot of ground pork. On Dec. 13, Pork Power, a pork donation program run by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, will celebrate hitting the monumental milestone of 1 million pounds of pork given away to local food banks since the program began in 2008.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois’ first social equity licensed dispensary opens in Chicago

(The Center Square) – The first cannabis dispensary awarded a license through the state’s social equity licensing program has opened in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more are on the way. The governor was on hand Wednesday in Chicago to celebrate the opening of Ivy Hall dispensary. Ivy...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs Unemployment Insurance Agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has signed a bill that plans to end the unemployment debt in the state. The state took on a loan to pay for unemployment during the pandemic. Now the state has signed into law a plan to close that debt. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates the final portion of the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

New area code coming to southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Commerce Commission announced on Wednesday a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new area code is 730. It will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past

The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
MARION, IL
wmay.com

Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures

(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans’ Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

At least one Illinois pension fund may be impacted by FTX bankruptcy

(The CenterSquare) – At least one public employee pension fund in Illinois says it may have been impacted by the bankruptcy of a digital currency exchange that sent ripples through the investment world. Digital currency exchange FTX went bankrupt last month, saying it owes creditors over $3 billion. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says

SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
ILLINOIS STATE

