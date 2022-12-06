Read full article on original website
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state’s overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois,...
Pritzker Willing To Consider Legalizing Cannabis Delivery
Nearly three years after recreational cannabis first became legal in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker says he’d be willing to consider allowing pot to be delivered right to your door. Several other states permit cannabis dispensaries to offer delivery of the drug, but that’s not permitted in Illinois. Pritzker said...
New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
Illinois quick hits: Nearly 2,000 participate in Chicago naturalization ceremony; Duckworth tests positive
Nearly 2,000 participate in Chicago naturalization ceremony. The largest-ever naturalization ceremony took place in Chicago Wednesday. A total of 1,984 individuals from 120 countries have been personally examined under oath by an immigration officer with each providing an understanding of the English language and knowledge and understandings of the history, principles and form of the U.S. government. They were also found to be of good moral character.
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A new COVID-19 disaster declaration and executive order took effect for Illinois on Friday. Gov. JB Pritzker filed the executive documents late Thursday in response to the recent surge in respiratory illness. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 21,404 new confirmed and...
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
Illinois quick hits: $1.8 billion for unemployment debt; RTA eyes tax and fee hikes
A new Illinois law aims to spend $1.8 billion on the fund that pays out unemployment benefits. An unexpected surge in revenue fuels the plan, with $1.3 billion paying off a federal loan to Illinois. Unemployment spiked in 2020 when the government shut down businesses during the pandemic. The legislation...
Pork producers celebrate 1 million-pound milestone in donations to Illinois food banks
(The Center Square) – Illinois pork producers and food banks are gearing up to celebrate a huge milestone. One million pounds is a lot of ground pork. On Dec. 13, Pork Power, a pork donation program run by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, will celebrate hitting the monumental milestone of 1 million pounds of pork given away to local food banks since the program began in 2008.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Illinois’ first social equity licensed dispensary opens in Chicago
(The Center Square) – The first cannabis dispensary awarded a license through the state’s social equity licensing program has opened in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more are on the way. The governor was on hand Wednesday in Chicago to celebrate the opening of Ivy Hall dispensary. Ivy...
Governor Pritzker signs Unemployment Insurance Agreement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has signed a bill that plans to end the unemployment debt in the state. The state took on a loan to pay for unemployment during the pandemic. Now the state has signed into law a plan to close that debt. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates the final portion of the […]
New area code coming to southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Commerce Commission announced on Wednesday a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new area code is 730. It will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The...
Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past
The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans’ Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also...
At least one Illinois pension fund may be impacted by FTX bankruptcy
(The CenterSquare) – At least one public employee pension fund in Illinois says it may have been impacted by the bankruptcy of a digital currency exchange that sent ripples through the investment world. Digital currency exchange FTX went bankrupt last month, saying it owes creditors over $3 billion. The...
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
Democrats Hope to Pass Assault Weapons Ban in Illinois, but Conservative Opposition Could Loom
A proposed law could ban assault weapons and raise the legal age of gun ownership in the state of Illinois, and while many Democratic leaders hope the bill could gain bipartisan support, opponents are gearing up for a legal fight. HB 5855 was introduced earlier this month by Highwood State...
Illinois Democrats say potential assault weapon ban will keep communities safe
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers could vote on a plan to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines during the lame-duck session next month. The legislation has 26 co-sponsors as of Thursday, and Democrats hope to see some of their Republican colleagues support the plan to prevent more gun violence.
