Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Related
Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend the 2023 Golden Globes: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’
Brendan Fraser has no interest in supporting the return of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Following the Los Angeles Times exposé on the Golden Globes in 2021, the fallout was swift, and the ceremony was dropped by broadcaster NBC. The investigative piece revealed that the HFPA had no Black journalists among its 87 members, surfacing myriad other accusations. While the Globes will soon return to NBC on January 10, 2023, through a one-year agreement with the broadcaster, Best Actor contender Brendan Fraser will not be in the audience. The “Whale” star confirmed he will not attend the buzzy awards event leading up...
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
ComicBook
Adam Sandler Had to Fight to Get Brendan Fraser One of His Most Iconic Roles
Airheads may have been an '80s video store classic, but the film almost looked much different. According to a new interview, filmmaker Michael Lehmann was not into Brendan Fraser for the role of Chazz. Seeing the actor only through the lens of the then-recent Encino Man and not realizing that Fraser was capable of much more. At the same time, Encino Man star Pauly Shore was apparently so concerned about the possibility of doing a sequel to the caveman comedy, that he urged Adam Sandler to leave Fraser out of the movie too, meaning that the Saturday Night Live icon had to go to bat for Fraser more than once.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
Collider
'Airheads' Co-Stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler Reflect on the Cult-Classic Comedy
Before his resurgence in the critically celebrated The Whale and his recognizable roles in George in the Jungle and The Mummy franchise, Brendan Fraser played the frontman of a rock band trying to make it big in Airheads. The actor starred alongside legendary icons Adam Sandler and Steve Buscemi, with the trio appearing as fame-hungry bandmates in a fictional group called the Lone Rangers. The feature would mark a major career milestone for Fraser, who before Airheads, was primarily known for his role in Les Mayfield’s 1992 comedy Encino Man. In a recent interview with Variety, Sandler and Fraser reunited almost two decades later and had a laugh while talking about their time filming the cult-favorite movie that told the story of the rockers hijacking a radio station to get their song on air.
Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler just had an Airheads reunion and it was super wholesome: "that was one of the best shoots of my life"
Airheads stars Adam Sandler and Brendan Fraser reflect on making one of the 90s' most beloved cult movies together
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
EW.com
Val Kilmer wasn't written out of new Willow series until just before production
It wouldn't be Willow without Madmartigan. At least that's how showrunner Jonathan Kasdan felt about the devilishly handsome and roguish hero played by Val Kilmer in the original 1988 film. So much so that Madmartigan still remains an important presence in Kasdan's new Willow series on Disney+, his name, legacy, and children a key element of the plot.
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’
Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary.
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
EW.com
Brendan Fraser would love to make another Mummy movie: 'That sounds like fun'
Brendan Fraser might be down to unwrap another layer of The Mummy franchise. While riding a critical push (potentially to his first Oscar nomination) for his leading performance in Darren Aronofsky's new drama The Whale, the 54-year-old star tells EW he's game to return to the blockbuster action series as explorer Rick O'Connell, a role he previously played in three movies between 1999 and 2008.
Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols
Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Keke Palmer Picks Up Steam for ‘Nope’ With New FYC Trailer Highlighting Her Acclaim
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 8, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Keke Palmer’s strong...
James Gunn is shaking up the DC Universe – here are all the rumored changes so far
DC is undergoing some major changes
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Brendan Fraser reveals how The Whale pushed his body and mind 'toward the danger' for his art
For as much attention — and criticism — he's received for his physical metamorphosis into a 600-pound gay professor, Brendan Fraser doesn't want anyone to forget that his Oscar-buzzed turn in The Whale also marks one of the most emotionally transformative parts of his three-decade career. "Beyond the...
ComicBook
Joker 2 Fan Art Gives Lady Gaga Classic Court Jester Harley Quinn Costume
Warner Bros. Discovery have been working on a ten year plan to revitalize their DC Comics franchise and even placed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn and Safran will work hand in hand on films in the main DC Universe, with projects like the Joker sequel will be handled by Todd Phillips and co. It was recently revealed that a sequel to 2019's Joker movie was in the works and would be titled Joker: Folie a Deux. It would later be revealed that Lady Gaga was cast as Harley Quinn for the film and that it would also have musical aspects. Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to begin filming sometime next year, so we have little to no details on how Lady Gaga will look as Harley Quinn and one fan has a great idea of how she could look. A DC Studios fan created a new concept of how the actress could look as Harley Quinn and even gives her a look that updates the classic court jester look.
dexerto.com
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill may be out as Superman
Henry Cavill may not be returning as Superman after all, with Man of Steel 2 in jeopardy under James Gunn’s DC plan. Cavill first debuted as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, Zack Snyder’s controversial take on the classic hero. He returned in Batman v Superman, before showing up with a nightmarish blurred face in Joss Whedon’s Justice League.
Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)
Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
Comments / 0