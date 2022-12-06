Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teenager released from hospital after being struck by a vehicle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was released from the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning. Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue. According to police, the...
Pedestrian struck by car in downtown Akron dies of injuries
AKRON, Ohio — A man who was struck by a car Monday morning while crossing a street in downtown Akron has died of his injuries, police say. Police have not released the identity of the 39-year-old victim. The man was hit at about 7:39 a.m. on East Exchange Street...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest man after stealing orange juice during destructive break-in with axe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police early Friday morning arrested a man that went on a destructive crime spree through Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. Dill and her boyfriend were sleeping around 5:30 Friday morning when they were woken up by a crash and their dogs barking. Homeowner Lauren Dill said...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighters battle fire involving 2 homes in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out at a home located at East 143rd and Idarose Avenue in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday afternoon. Flames quickly spread to a neighboring home. Crews were called around 3:40 pm. According to Cleveland EMS, no one has been transported from the scene.
cleveland19.com
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
cleveland19.com
Missing Perry man found dead, sheriff says
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of Kenny Foucher, who has been missing since Nov. 28 was found by workers inside the nursery across from his home in Perry Township. Foucher’s body will be examined by the Lake County Coroner to determine the exact cause of death, Lake County Sheriff says.
39-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Akron
The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
cleveland19.com
Man in serious condition after early morning shooting in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning shooting, according to Cleveland police. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, fire and EMS responded to the East 30th area of Chester Avenue for a reported shooting. Police said the man walked down to the Greyhound Bus...
‘Harrowing’: 3 men arrested following robbery, kidnapping, hostage situation in Akron
Three men have been arrested after a robbery and kidnapping in Akron Thursday.
Warren police investigating after 2 toddlers left home alone
They found a one-year-old and a two-year-old home by themselves crying
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
Cleveland man dies 10 days after being shot in supermarket line, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died 10 days after he was shot in a supermarket in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Rashaun Yearby, 46, was shot in the head about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The shooting happened at Super One Market in the 4500 block of Lee Road, south of Langley Avenue.
See video of escaped inmate’s capture in Wadsworth neighborhood
Two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria have been found and arrested.
whbc.com
CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
cleveland19.com
2 MetroHealth employees suspended following death of inmate in Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth on Friday suspended two employees following the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail. The inmate, identified as 26-year-old Edrick Brooks, was found dead in his cell on Dec. 9, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials did not clarify...
Man dies hours after he’s booked in Cuyahoga County jail; MetroHealth workers on leave
A man who had been in the Cuyahoga County Jail for less than 24 hours was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning, according to the director of communications for Cuyahoga County.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teenager in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning. Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue. According to police, the boy was...
Bedford man shot to death at recreation center on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Bedford man was fatally shot Tuesday outside of the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center on the city’s East Side, according to police. Jamarion Smith, 18, died about 6:50 p.m. at the recreation center, located at 11300 Miles Avenue, near East 113th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
cleveland19.com
Man drives motorbike ‘recklessly’ through Crocker Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a Cleveland man seen driving “recklessly” through Crocker Park on Dec. 1. Police said around 5:20 p.m., a sergeant saw 42-year-old John Sestokas riding a moped-type vehicle on the wrong side of the street and up on the sidewalk, putting himself and others in danger.
Comments / 0