ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland teenager released from hospital after being struck by a vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was released from the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning. Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue. According to police, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Perry man found dead, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of Kenny Foucher, who has been missing since Nov. 28 was found by workers inside the nursery across from his home in Perry Township. Foucher’s body will be examined by the Lake County Coroner to determine the exact cause of death, Lake County Sheriff says.
PERRY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man drives motorbike ‘recklessly’ through Crocker Park, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a Cleveland man seen driving “recklessly” through Crocker Park on Dec. 1. Police said around 5:20 p.m., a sergeant saw 42-year-old John Sestokas riding a moped-type vehicle on the wrong side of the street and up on the sidewalk, putting himself and others in danger.
WESTLAKE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy