England vs France betting odds: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s forces ‘destroy’ city of Bakhmut

Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday. Mr Zelensky said: “Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire.“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”The Ukrainian General Staff reported missile attacks, about 20 air strikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine between Friday and Saturday.It comes as the head of Nato expressed worry that the...

