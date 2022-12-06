Read full article on original website
Related
Tenacity and penalties, keys to Croatia’s deep World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With a population of around four million people, the magnitude of Croatia’s win against Brazil was not lost on Croatian coach Zlatko Dalić. To reach to reach back-to-back World Cup semifinals was “unimaginable” he said. The runner-up from 2018 is going...
England vs France betting odds: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Grant Wahl, famed American soccer journalist, died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at age 48, his brother believes he was killed and is pleading for help.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s forces ‘destroy’ city of Bakhmut
Russian forces have “destroyed” the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Friday. Mr Zelensky said: “Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there is no living place left on the land of these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire.“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”The Ukrainian General Staff reported missile attacks, about 20 air strikes and more than 60 rocket attacks across Ukraine between Friday and Saturday.It comes as the head of Nato expressed worry that the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
Comments / 0