Sentencing phase continues for Smith County constable convicted of theft
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The sentencing phase of the trial of former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris continued Monday morning in the 241st District Court. Traylor-Harris was found guilty Thursday of theft by a public servant. After the state presented their case on Friday, the defense began presenting...
Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable
‘I don’t have to listen to you’: Sentencing begins for former Smith County Constable found guilty of theft
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The punishment phase has begun on Friday after former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Taylor-Harris was found guilty of theft of property by a public servant. The district attorney’s office said they are looking for the maximum sentence of two years in state jail for this case. First to testify […]
Flint man charged in fatal shooting appears in court
SFA’s construction management students started building these tiny homes back in September, and today they showed off their hard work. Longview High School auto techs take second place at competition. Updated: 3 hours ago. An East Texas high school auto tech class is considered among the best of the...
Gregg County District Court cancels jury duty for week of Dec. 12
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of Dec. 12. Therefore, the District Clerk’s Office is cancelling jury duty for the week. “Anyone with a summons dated Monday, December 12, 2022 is no...
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
Deputy testifies former Smith County Constable told her to ‘take what you want’
3:17 p.m. In her cross-examination, Banks said the incident was her first time working an eviction and she had not been trained in how an eviction was meant to proceed. Banks agreed with Dammann that Traylor-Harris had not instructed her to break any laws before the incident. But when asked if during the eviction was […]
Upshur County man receives life sentence for assault after 13 minute jury deliberation
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after 13 minutes of jury deliberation. The jury first began hearing evidence on Wednesday about not only this case but the defendant, Robert Buchanan’s prior convictions as well. According to a […]
WebXtra: East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations
Families got to shop with Tyler police officers during a Christmas shopping spree at Academy this morning. The families were selected by the Tyler Police Department, and Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said as they go out on calls they get to interact with the community. “(We) see needs. Due to our relationships with a lot of our retailers and stuff, we’re able to connect pieces and help and assist and become part of. So, we get to fill a lot of needs, especially during the holidays,” Tyler Police Sergeant Chuck Boyce said.
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office looking for man last seen at Longview Dollar Tree
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Charlie Robinson, 65, was last seen at the Dollar Tree on North Eastman Road in Longview, according to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Robinson has grey hair, is five foot seven and weighs 175 pounds, according to officials. Officials said that Robinson also has medicine that he needs but did not bring […]
Tyler Police Department coordinates Christmas shopping spree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three Tyler families each got a one-thousand dollar holiday shopping spree to Academy in Tyler this morning. Academy donated five-thousand dollars to Tyler Police Department’s Blue Santa program and officers went around with families to shop. After a presentation of the gift cards to families,...
Harrison County man sentenced to 35 years for manufacture of controlled substance
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between one to four grams. A jury sentenced Jemille McAfee for the second degree felony. Officials said McAfee was known as a habitual offender, so his punishment was increased to 15 years […]
Longview Auto tech Students
The sentencing phase begins for Curtis Traylor-Harris following a criminal trial which concluded Thursday. Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge. What started out as a small apartment at the back of the restaurant, has now been transformed into an upscale bar unlike anything in East Texas.
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
An East Texas cowboy church is doing its part to ensure needy families do not have to go without during this holiday season, and even feeding those who help out.
Mark in Texas History: Bullard Water Well enabled city’s historical development
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Bullard Water Well has been a cornerstone of the town’s growth since the 1880s and was awarded a state historical marker in 2009 by the Texas Historical Commission. Bullard sits in Smith and Cherokee Counties, and the town is named for John Bullard, a...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Canton (Canton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Canton on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on State Highway 19 in Van Zandt County.
Driver expected to be ‘OK’ after car hit by train in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. The woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed […]
2 more 19-year-olds sentenced to probation in Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two more Houston area 19-year-olds were sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. Tedrick Perry and Avory Coleman, both 19, were arrested with one other person in Tyler in connection to several Tyler catalytic converter thefts. All three men had remained […]
WebXtra: Longview High School auto techs take second place at competition
