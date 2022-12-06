ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KLTV

Sentencing phase continues for Smith County constable convicted of theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The sentencing phase of the trial of former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris continued Monday morning in the 241st District Court. Traylor-Harris was found guilty Thursday of theft by a public servant. After the state presented their case on Friday, the defense began presenting...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable

Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘I don’t have to listen to you’: Sentencing begins for former Smith County Constable found guilty of theft

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The punishment phase has begun on Friday after former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Taylor-Harris was found guilty of theft of property by a public servant. The district attorney’s office said they are looking for the maximum sentence of two years in state jail for this case. First to testify […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Flint man charged in fatal shooting appears in court

Flint man charged in fatal shooting appears in court
FLINT, TX
KSST Radio

Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic

Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations

WebXtra: East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler Police Department coordinates Christmas shopping spree

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three Tyler families each got a one-thousand dollar holiday shopping spree to Academy in Tyler this morning. Academy donated five-thousand dollars to Tyler Police Department’s Blue Santa program and officers went around with families to shop. After a presentation of the gift cards to families,...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview Auto tech Students

Longview Auto tech Students
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
TYLER, TX

