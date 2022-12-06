Read full article on original website
BBC
Man arrested after baby girl dies in head-on crash
A man has been arrested after a seven-month-old baby girl died in a head-on car crash. Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot 508 collided with a green Fiat 500 on the H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at just after 21:50 GMT on Sunday. The baby, travelling in...
BBC
Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas gets suspended jail term for fatal crash
A US citizen responsible for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year. Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the 19-year-old outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in 2019. The...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Nurses bitten and screens smashed - life in A&E
Busy, noisy, highly stressful - and sometimes violent. This is the reality of A&E as the NHS gears up for what will be an incredibly difficult winter. That much is clear from the experience of staff and patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital's emergency department. Like all units, it is struggling...
BBC
TikTok discovery: Landlord guilty in viral video murder case
A US landlord has been found guilty of murdering two tenants in a case that made headlines when TikTok refused to take down video of the victims' bodies. Michael Dudley of Burien, near Seattle, was convicted of killing Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin "Cash" Wenner, 27. In June 2020, Dudley,...
BBC
Fourth teenager charged after two boys, 16, fatally stabbed
A fourth teenager has been charged with murder after two 16-year-old boys were found fatally stabbed a mile apart in south-east London. Alagie Jobe, 18, is charged with murdering Charlie Bartolo, 16, in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on 26 November and is set to appear in court later. Three other...
BBC
Boy, 17, took his own life after mother's death
A 17-year-old boy who had struggled with anxiety appears to have taken his own life following the death of his mother, a critical review has found. The boy - referred to only as AL by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership - died in January. The partnership's child safeguarding practice review,...
BBC
Zef Eisenberg: Racer's high-speed crash 'not survivable' inquest told
A fitness firm founder who was killed attempting a land speed record had taken one hand off the wheel to deploy a parachute, an inquest has heard. Millionaire Zef Eisenberg died during the attempt in a Porsche 911 Turbo at Elvington Airfield, near York, in 2020. He may have also...
BBC
Pair starved children in Glasgow house piled with rubbish
A man and woman have been found guilty of neglecting four young children who were starved and forced to live in a house piled with rubbish. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, exposed the three girls and one boy to drugs - including amphetamine - while living in the dirty "dump" of a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC
Devon car park killer admits manslaughter
A man with paranoid schizophrenia who killed a stranger in a random knife attack has admitted manslaughter. Kevin Gale, 54, was sentenced in January 2019 to be detained indefinitely in a secure hospital. He was deemed unfit to plead at the time, but was returned to Exeter Crown Court after...
BBC
Havant woman jailed over 'terrifying' dog attack on toddler
A woman whose dog seriously injured a toddler during a "terrifying" attack has been jailed for 10 months. Lisa Garner, 45, was walking her doberman in Havant, Hampshire, when it mauled a three-year-old girl on 8 August, leaving her with wounds that required surgery and permanent scars. Garner admitted being...
BBC
Man charged with attempted murder of Blackpool toddler
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a toddler. He was found with injuries to the face and neck at a property on Brun Grove in Blackpool at about 08:15 GMT on Wednesday, said Lancashire Police. The boy was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
BBC
Banbury stabbing: Four people convicted of 'love triangle' killing, police say
Four people have been found guilty of killing a man who was involved in a "love triangle" with one of the defendants, police have said. Keith Green, 40, was stabbed to death in the back garden of his home in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 13 February. Mark Meadows, 25, of Banbury,...
BBC
St Helens man charged with attempted murder of police officer
A man has been charged with attempting to murder a Merseyside Police officer. The attack happened as officers disarmed a man with a knife and bottle near the Mount Church on Traverse Street, St Helens, on Monday, police said. One of the officers sustained a minor injury as they detained...
BBC
Idaho murders: Police release victims' belongings to grieving families
Over three weeks after a murder left four Idaho university students dead, police plan to return the victims' belongings to their grieving families. The four students, all 20 or 21, were found stabbed to death in the town of Moscow on 13 November, baffling the tight-knit community and police alike.
BBC
One killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
One person has died after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey. About a dozen people are missing and two are being treated in hospital after the explosion on Pier Road in St Helier just before 04:00 GMT. Searches are under way and Chief of Police Robin Smith...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Adam Morgan fatal crash: Suspended sentence for tipper truck driver
A lorry driver responsible for the death of a father after a crash with a car in Lincolnshire has been given a 30-week suspended prison sentence. Adam Morgan, 47, died days after his Audi was hit by an HGV driven by David Costin in North Hykeham in July 2021. Costin...
BBC
Warrant issued for fraudster after he fails to attend trial
A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man found guilty of fraud after he failed to appear in court. Leicestershire County Council said Nazir Abdul Rashid Daud had pleaded not guilty to fraud but failed to attend his trial. The 58-year-old, formerly of Landseer Road, Leicester,...
BBC
'I have no business with fraud' - Nigerian star D'banj
Nigerian music star D'banj says he has "no business with fraud" after his lawyer says he was released from custody by the Nigerian anti-corruption agency - the ICPC. He was arrested earlier this week on allegations of fraud after millions of dollars meant to help unemployed youths start businesses was reported missing.
