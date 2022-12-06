Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:05 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Chiefs are a 9-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Chiefs 27, Broncos 10

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The season can't end soon enough for the Broncos, who face a Chiefs team coming off a loss."

Bookies.com : Take the Chiefs to cover vs. Broncos

Bill Speros writes: "The sheer agony involved in trying to watch Russell Wilson boil water, never mind cook, is too much for gamblers and fans to bear. The Chiefs are beyond the “just win and move on to next week” stage. They hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC, are coming off a tough loss to the Bengals, and won’t risk it with any close calls at Mile High. This line has swollen to KC -9.5. We booked the Chiefs at -7.5."

ESPN : Chiefs have an 85.9% chance to win the game

The site gives the Broncos a 14% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Bet the Chiefs to cover vs. Broncos

It writes: "The Broncos could very well make some noise in this rivalry game, but Denver stinks. They gave the Ravens trouble, but I think they are running on fumes and are going to have a bit letdown after coming up short against Baltimore."

Sports Betting Dime : Chiefs 22.1, Broncos 10.9

The site's formula predicts that the Chiefs will win the Week 14 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Go with the Chiefs to cover vs. Broncos

It writes: "Kansas City has a road win against a similar, but better, 49ers team by 21 points. So, even though the spread here is 9 points, it’s still too difficult not to back the Chiefs."

