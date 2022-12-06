ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:05 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Chiefs are a 9-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers: NFL Week 14 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 14 NFL game?

The Arizona Republic : Chiefs 27, Broncos 10

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The season can't end soon enough for the Broncos, who face a Chiefs team coming off a loss."

NFL Week 14 picks : Raiders vs. Rams | Jets vs. Bills | Browns vs. Bengals | Texans vs. Cowboys | Vikings vs. Lions | Eagles vs. Giants | Ravens vs. Steelers | Jaguars vs. Titans | Chiefs vs. Broncos | Panthers vs. Seahawks | Buccaneers vs. 49ers | Dolphins vs. Chargers | Patriots vs. Cardinals

Bookies.com : Take the Chiefs to cover vs. Broncos

Bill Speros writes: "The sheer agony involved in trying to watch Russell Wilson boil water, never mind cook, is too much for gamblers and fans to bear. The Chiefs are beyond the “just win and move on to next week” stage. They hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC, are coming off a tough loss to the Bengals, and won’t risk it with any close calls at Mile High. This line has swollen to KC -9.5. We booked the Chiefs at -7.5."

NFL Week 14 odds : Raiders vs. Rams | Jets vs. Bills | Browns vs. Bengals | Texans vs. Cowboys | Vikings vs. Lions | Eagles vs. Giants | Ravens vs. Steelers | Jaguars vs. Titans | Chiefs vs. Broncos | Panthers vs. Seahawks | Buccaneers vs. 49ers | Dolphins vs. Chargers | Patriots vs. Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoJf5_0jZAZS6M00

ESPN : Chiefs have an 85.9% chance to win the game

The site gives the Broncos a 14% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Bet the Chiefs to cover vs. Broncos

It writes: "The Broncos could very well make some noise in this rivalry game, but Denver stinks. They gave the Ravens trouble, but I think they are running on fumes and are going to have a bit letdown after coming up short against Baltimore."

How to watch: NFL Week 14 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Chiefs 22.1, Broncos 10.9

The site's formula predicts that the Chiefs will win the Week 14 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Go with the Chiefs to cover vs. Broncos

It writes: "Kansas City has a road win against a similar, but better, 49ers team by 21 points. So, even though the spread here is 9 points, it’s still too difficult not to back the Chiefs."

NFL playoff picture Week 14: Eagles, Vikings lead NFC, Bills pass Chiefs in AFC

NFL power rankings Week 14: The Dallas Cowboys are for real

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit News

NFL picks, Week 14

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread. Rogers: Texans (best bet) Bianchi: Cowboys. Niyo: Texans. Wojo: Texans. Jets +9.5 at Bills. Rogers: Jets. Bianchi: Bills. Niyo: Jets. Wojo:...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs vs Broncos: A Battle in the AFC West

Chiefs vs Broncos should be an exciting and physical game for football fans. Sunday’s game is a battle within the division and both teams know each other well. Chiefs vs Broncos football comes at an interesting time. The regular season is winding down and both teams are trying to make a playoff push. The Chiefs enter the game with a 9-3 record. Kansas City sits atop the AFC West and look to bounce back from their loss to the Bengals. The Broncos are 3-9 and are in last place in the AFC West. Denver recently lost a close game to the Ravens and want to finish the season strong. Chiefs vs Broncos will be a battle between offense and defense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs Vs Broncos: Final Headlines, X Factors

The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to travel to Denver to take on the Broncos. While this game does not involve two teams with winning records, plenty of motivation surrounds both squads. Kansas City will look to get back on track after a frustrating finish in Cincinnati against the Bengals. On the other hand, Denver has urgency to end their head-to-head losing streak with the Chiefs, looking to give KC their best shot.
DENVER, CO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy