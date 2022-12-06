ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Rihanna to open a Savage X Fenty store in Westchester

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago
Rihanna is coming to Westchester, specifically to Yonkers.

The Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman, is bringing her Savage X Fenty lingerie to 3,275 square feet of space at the Cross County Center sometime in 2023.

The store, with products that, according to their website, celebrate "fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity," is going into the space formerly occupied by New York & Company and, according to Marx Realty President Craig Deitelzweig, has been selected for the company’s flagship location in New York.

“This is one of a small handful of brick-and-mortar locations for Savage X Fenty and the fact that the team chose Cross County Center speaks volumes about the Center’s strong appeal for well-known, celebrated brands,” said Deitlelzweig, who added that the brand adds a fresh pop-culture vibe to the center.

This isn't the first time the Cross County Center has made headlines. It was the location for the first Shake Shack outside New York City and also boasts the only Zara in Westchester County. Jointly owned by Marx Realty and Benenson Capital Partners, the 1.15 million-square-foot Center was also the first open-air center in the country when it opened in 1954. You can find more details at crosscountycenter.com. For details on Savage X Fenty, go to savagex.com.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter.

