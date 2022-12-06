Williams F1 CEO says he thinks American fans are key to restoring his team's former glory

Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Daytona 500: Helio Castroneves still working on potential deal to run in 2023 race
Months after a victory in SRX competition put it in play, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves is still working on a potential deal to race in the 2023 Daytona 500. Castroneves' Daytona 500 bid stems from his win in an SRX race at Five Flags Speedway in June, in which he bet SRX CEO Don Hawk that he'd have to find him a ride in the Daytona 500 if he won an SRX race.
Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says just having an American in F1 is not enough to keep US interested in the sport
US interest in F1 has surged and next year, they will have a driver on the grid with Logan Sargeant. But what if he struggles at the back of the grid?
electrek.co
Formula E to race in Portland for first time ever per revised season 9 schedule
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has posted a revised season 9 schedule that now includes Portland, Oregon. Today’s approval from the FIA World Motor Sport Council sets the stage (or circuit) for “The City of Roses” to host a Formula E event for the first time. The approved race also makes Portland the only stop in the US for Formula E this coming season. Check out the latest calendar below.
Formula One fans to get closer to British Grand Prix action at Silverstone
Formula One fans are set to be brought closer to the action in next year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone with new debris fences installed on Wellington Straight.The 250 metres of FIA Grade 1 debris fences, produced by Geobrugg, will offer improved safety and enable spectators to have a better view along the high-speed section of the track over the race weekend from July 7.The works, which are expected to be completed by Christmas, will move the fencing at the Silverstone Fan Zone around 15m closer to the circuit, leading down to the inside of Brooklands corner before stopping...
'This dude is bullshit': Elon Musk describes the first time he met now-disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Elon Musk said his "bullshit meter was redlining" after meeting with Sam Bankman-Fried. His remarks came during a Twitter Space discussion with 60,000 attendees early Saturday morning. Musk said he felt there was "something wrong" during the discussion. Elon Musk is piling on after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the...
Top Speed
This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era
The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival
When Elon Musk tweets, people listen. The billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and recent Twitter owner tends to stir things up whenever he lets his fingers do the talking. His Twitter takeover has courted seemingly no end of controversy with mass layoffs, the reinstatement of former President...
Elon Musk says Sam Bankman-Fried should go to prison, while Binance's boss calls him a 'master manipulator.' 8 top figures weigh in on the disgraced FTX founder.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is getting criticism from the likes of Bill Ackman over his actions at the collapsed crypto exchange. Here's what 8 influential figures have said.
Austin To Host One of Six F1 Sprint Races Planned for 2023
GettyWether you like'em or not, F1 is doubling the number of Sprint races it held in 2022—and COTA will host one of them.
racer.com
GT Celebration expands for 2023 with four series to run under Morgan Performance Group
From its beginnings as a series for owners of older GT3 cars, GT Celebration has experienced great growth, and in 2023 it becomes one of four series under the Morgan Performance Group umbrella. GT Celebration began in 2019 with the goal of providing owners of older GT3 cars a place to race with similar vehicles. As founder Rob Morgan has seen more racers looking for a similar experience, the series is expanding and three more are joining in for several weekends.
IndyCar Rolling Out Its Own Version of ‘F1: Drive To Survive’ in 2023
Getty Unlike the F1 docuseries, however, it won't come to a popular streaming platform like Netflix, Hulu, Disney, or even Amazon.
racer.com
Kevin and Jan Magnussen teaming up for Rolex 24 with MDK Motorsports
MDK Motorsports is bringing father-and-son Danish racing duo Jan and Kevin Magnussen to Daytona for the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona to drive alongside team owner Mark Kvamme in a new Porsche 911 GT3R. In addition, Jan will be doing the full Michelin Endurance Cup in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
racer.com
PRUETT: IndyCar’s ambitious play for new TV viewers
IndyCar’s upcoming “100 Days to Indy” isn’t headed to a streaming giant like the one that turned Formula 1 into a U.S. ratings star with the pioneering docuseries “Drive To Survive,” but I wouldn’t paint 100 Days’ destination at The CW and VICE TV as a strategical error. It’s actually an ambitious play.
Motor racing-Portland to host U.S. Formula E round next year
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Portland, Oregon, will host a round of the Formula E championship for the first time next June, replacing New York as the series' sole U.S. race. The June 24 race will be the 12th of 16 rounds in season nine. The championship starts in Mexico City on Jan. 14 and ends in London with a July 29-30 double-header.
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Grant Wahl, famed American soccer journalist, died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at age 48, his brother believes he was killed and is pleading for help.
