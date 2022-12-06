ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Gay flirts with ‘Below Deck Adventure’ crew: ‘Take your shirts off!’

By Caroline Blair
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AUz5_0jZAZM3E00

She’s a good time girl!

Heather Gay gets right into flirting with the “Below Deck Adventure” crew members in Page Six’s exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode.

“This is a beautiful crew! We’d like you to all take your shirts off, just for starters!” the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, 40, teases the men upon boarding the superyacht.

After Captain Kerry Titheradge greets Gay and her guests — two of whom include “friend of the Housewives” Angie Harrington and her husband, Chris Harrington – chief stew Faye Clark gives them a tour of their headquarters for the next few days.

“I want to listen to her just talk,” one of Gay’s guests says of Clark’s Southeast London accent, to which Gay jokes that she wants her to “read me the phone book” or even a simple “Google search.”

After picking out the “best room,” which ends up having a queen bed, Gay and her friends wander upstairs to the hot tub level.

“Oh, my gosh! This is where we hot tub and have anonymous sex? I love it!” Gay exclaims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQUBc_0jZAZM3E00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThzDS_0jZAZM3E00

The Bravolebrity has never been one to shy away from flirting with the occasional hottie – especially when it comes to crew members like Lewis Lupton, Michael Gilman and Nathan Morley.

Gay previously had a flirtatious social media presence with “Below Deck Mediterranean” alum Alex Radcliffe, but the two never made it to cast off, and Radcliffe has since begun dating a non-Bravoleb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1m3x_0jZAZM3E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6aM9_0jZAZM3E00

The “Bad Mormon” author is still on the hunt for Mr. Right and recently chatted with Page Six about her dreamy dude .

“My holiday wish this season is a nice Greek widower,” Gay told us while giggling to herself last week. “I don’t want an ex-wife. I want a Greek man that will celebrate this season. John Stamos – but broken [and] poor.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLTES_0jZAZM3E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upq5P_0jZAZM3E00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0N45_0jZAZM3E00

Gay jokingly added that if he is “broken, poor and widowed” and “needs a sugar mama,” then she’s “your girl.”

“Come to our family, come to our home, and we’ll make all of your holiday dreams come true,” she said while quickly adding, “Also, he should be able to fill his stocking, if you know what I mean.”

Season 3 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and Season 1 of “Below Deck Adventure” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Page Six

Page Six

