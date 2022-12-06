Lisa Hochstein demands to see Lenny’s tax returns in divorce battle

Lisa Hochstein wants her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, to cough up financial documents of his own.

Shortly after the Miami-based plastic surgeon demanded NBCUniversal hand over all financial information regarding Lisa’s salary for “Real Housewives of Miami,” the reality star is now requesting Lenny cough up his tax returns for 2008 and 2009, new court documents obtained by Page Six show.

Lisa, 40, also wants Lenny, 56, to share “monthly patient accounts receivables” – meaning the money he’s billed his patients – for this time period, as well as “every bank statement, including deposit slips” for the two years, the filing states.

Additionally, Lisa is asking for the same information from Hochstein’s various holdings: Hochstein Family, LLC; Hochstein Family Limited Partnership, LLLP; LMH Properties, LTD; and LMH Capital Investments, LLC.

Lenny is not required to provide a deposition with the disclosure of the aforementioned financials.

It’s unclear why the Peacock reality star specifically chose these two years on which to focus, although they did wed on Oct. 29, 2009.

The reality star’s request comes after she accused him of cutting her off in their divorce — and after he wanted to see her NBC earnings.

Lisa’s request also comes after she claimed that she was unable to purchase diapers and food for their kids because he cut her off from their American Express card, despite Lenny alleging she takes home $30,000 per episode of her reality show.

The couple’s divorce has been bitter from the start, as the self-proclaimed “boob god” had entered into a relationship with model Katharina Mazepa before filing for divorce from Lisa. Lenny consistently has maintained that he did not cheat on Lisa with Katharina, 27.

The plastic surgeon has yet to respond to the request.

“I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month,” Lenny told us in May.

“It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

The “boob god” confirmed to Page Six in May that he and Lisa were divorcing. lisahochstein/Instagram

Although their divorce has been playing out behind-the-scenes of “RHOM,” fans will get to see the fallout when Season 5 premieres Thursday. Viewers already got a tease when Lisa used her new season tagline to shade her estranged husband.

“You can try to take my castle, but you will never steal my crown,” she says in the intro of the teaser video.