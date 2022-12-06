ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodward, IA

Woodward-Granger’s Nardini goes off, wrestling defends crown

By Sean Cordy
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

The Hawks picked up a couple of milestones in this young season with some big performances this past week. (Note: Events covered Nov. 28-Dec. 4)

Girls Basketball

After heading into the holiday break with a win, the Hawks hit a snag in their return to the hardwood with back-to-back losses.

On Thursday, that came in the form of a 68-30 loss to Martensdale-St. Marys (3-1.) The next day, conference action opened with a 59-37 loss to ACGC (1-1). Those were larger margins than the losses the Hawks experienced against both teams last season.

Despite those losses, Grace Deputy continues to be a juggernaut and has led the team in scoring all four games. She added 16 points while missing just two tries against St. Marys and she scored 17 against ACGC while being sent to the free throw line 14 times, of which she made half.

Boys Basketball

The Hawks blew the lid off the popsicle stand in Martensdale-St. Marys on Thursday for the season-opener, winning 70-33 to start the season on a high note.

For comparison, last year’s meeting ended in a 37-25 loss to the Blue Devils whose entire starting roster graduated. Regardless of the roster, the 70 points were a move in a positive direction for the Hawks who scored more than 60 points in just two games last season. And the defense also made an improvement coming from a previous best of 37 points allowed to St. Marys last year.

Shockingly, a quarter into the game, the Hawks were trailing 13-11. But with Brody Nardini stepping up, Woodward became unstoppable for the next three periods. He was a man possessed from the arc, hitting 5-of-6 three-pointers en route to a career-high 31 points. Making all six of his free throws further cemented his status as the team’s go-to hand.

Carter Moran contributed four assists and 10 points while Austin Taylor patrolled the lanes with 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

That trio kept up the pace against ACGC (2-0) the following night as Nardini scored 22 points, followed by Moran scoring 17 more, and Taylor logging seven boards and three blocks. But that wasn’t enough to contend with the Chargers who defended their floor with a 74-62 win. But even in the loss, this marks the first time the Hawks have scored over 60 points in back-to-back games since the end of the 2020-21 season.

Wrestling

Following the two losses to Carlisle and Ballard in the season opener, the Hawks welcomed 11 schools on Saturday for their first tournament of the season. With 204.5 points, the Hawks’ winning streak in the Dennis Field Invitational continues. Martensdale-St. Marys placed second at 158 points followed by ACGC’s 153 points.

Helping put the most points on the board, Kolby Fogarty (182 pounds) and Peyton Nixon (138) each took first place after winning all three of their matches. Fogarty’s performance was a bit of a bounceback after losing his two matchups at the dual two nights before. At 5-0 this season, Nixon remains the team’s only unbeaten wrestler through two events. He won his first two appearances Saturday by fall in the first period and drew a tech fall in the title match.

“Peyton is working really hard in the room being a leader and it’s showing on the mat,” head coach Dave Smeltzer said.

Woodward had four second-place finishes with James Dorrian (126), Jayden Flugge-Smith (145), Terrin Lawrenson (170) and Thomas Berg (195). The latter had a strong showing with two pins and a major decision to crawl back on top after losing twice on Thursday. Flugge-Smith and Dorrian have only one loss so far this season, each coming Saturday’s title round. Dorrian took his match to 34 seconds left in the third period before he was whistled down.

Also ending up on the podium: Cory Saxton (113), Elijah Bell (132), Blake Tuel (152) and Max Dalton (160) all took third place in their weight class.

This article originally appeared on Perry Chief: Woodward-Granger’s Nardini goes off, wrestling defends crown

