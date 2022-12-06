ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas gas prices drop 11 cents

By Karim Noorani USA TODAY NETWORK
Times Record News
 3 days ago
State gas prices fell for the fourth consecutive week and reached an average of $2.70 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in Texas has fallen about 42 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have ranged between $2.70 on Dec. 5, 2022, and $4.64 on June 13, 2022.

A year ago, the average gas price in Texas was $2.94 per gallon, representing an 8% annual decrease.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.39, making prices in Texas about 20.3% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price has fallen for the fourth consecutive week.

Times Record News

