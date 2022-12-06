Pregnant Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Starting A Christmas Tradition Super Early with Baby #4

Decorating cookies, visiting a tree farm , singing carols — making your own Christmas traditions with your kids is one of the best parts of the holiday season! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are seasoned parents of three, so they know a thing or two about making the holidays count. That’s why they are already getting Baby #4 involved in one of their favorite traditions: visiting Santa Claus!

A pregnant Lively and her husband Reynolds, who share daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, posed next to Santa and Mrs. Claus in an adorably festive photo posted to Instagram yesterday. Lively’s bump was on full display, as she was dressed in snug red-and-green holiday PJs with a soft pink robe knotted above the bump. Reynolds stood next to her with a blue beanie on his head, as they posed next to the Clauses in a cheery Christmas scene. Both were glowing, framed by twinkling lights on a wreath behind them.

In the Spirited star’s sarcastic fashion, he waxed poetic about meeting Mrs. Claus in the caption. “We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express,” he said. “She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄”

The Gossip Girl alum was unbothered by her husband’s obsession with Santa’s wife. However, she did have a problem with the photo he posted — namely, his awful cropping job.

“My. Shoes 🙄,” Lively commented on the photo, referring to the fact that Reynolds cut off the photo before we could see her shoes.

He rectified the situation in his Instagram Story , where he shared the whole photo, this time edited with a face-palm emoji over his own face. In it, you can see her sparkly gold Louboutin sneakers.

“I cropped my wife’s shoes out in the photo I posted,” he wrote. “It’s inexcusable and I’m sorry to anyone I’ve hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed.”

I mean, seriously. Why would you do that to your pregnant wife — those shoes deserve to be seen! Although to be fair, Lively is so beautiful with her growing bump, we probably wouldn’t have noticed the shoes anyway.

