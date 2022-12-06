You wouldn’t think a 10-2 football team would need “defending” after 13 weeks of regular season football, but here we are. The 10-2 team at hand is, of course, the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. The club isn’t elite in too many statistical metrics, except for closing out games in the 4th Quarter. For example, that 10-2 team travels to Detroit for a date with Lions on Sunday, and the 5-7 Lions are favored to win by 2.5 points. By implication of the betting line, oddsmakers believe the Lions are a better team than the Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO