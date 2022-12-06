Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
And Just Like That, 2 New Vikings Land on IR
Earlier on Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that a pair of Vikings would be designated to return to practice after stints on injured reserve. Those two players were rookie running back Ty Chandler and starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Now, 2 new Vikings have landed on IR on Wednesday. The duo is rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans along with tight end Ben Ellefson.
Does Detroit Have a Receiver on Par with Justin Jefferson?
Amon-Ra St. Brown is a great player, but most people would (rightly) tell you that Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFC North. Nevertheless, if we simply isolated the PFF grades, we’d say that Detroit not only has a receiver on par with #18, but one who is actually better than Jefferson.
The View from VT: Vikings Confusion, Pro Bowl Podium, & Tricky Lions
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer in “The View from VT,” a weekly piece. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week.
Salary Cap Site Predicts a Large Payday for Garrett Bradbury
I’ve been among those who have articulated criticisms of Garrett Bradbury. For three seasons, Vikings fans grew accustomed to seeing the first-round center get pushed back in pass protection. Often struggling to anchor, Bradbury allowed pressure up the middle. Kirk Cousins thus had a tough time at various points of stepping up in the pocket.
Steelers Injured Stars Optimistic for Ravens Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers will wait until gameday to decide on two key injuries.
Kevin O’Connell Hints at Potential of Dual-Wielding Tight Ends
Whether you believe the Minnesota Vikings run to 10-2 is a fluke or not, one thing is apparent through the first 13 weeks of the season. The Vikings need to find more consistency on the offensive side of the ball. Currently, Minnesota sits outside the top 10 in the league...
Vikings Mascot has Hilarious Feud with Jets Receiver on Social Media
Viktor the Viking – Minnesota’s official mascot – has a lot of personality. His Twitter bio indicates that he’s the King of Britain and the Mayor of Green Bay. Recently, that proclivity for joking led him into a back and forth with Garrett Wilson, New York’s talented young receiver. The Vikings mascot was sure to suggest he got the better of Wilson.
A Look at the Lions in Week 14
This is Episode 175 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines Lions-Vikings in Week 14. Particularly, the Lions hot streak, Jalen Reagor, and Vikings possible playoff opponents are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. A Look...
Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?
Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 9th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
Keys to Vikings Playoff Success
The Minnesota Vikings have had very few lows this season. Sitting at 10-2 on the season and in 2nd place in the NFC they have proven week in and week out that they are one of the top teams in the NFL. The Vikings have a chance to be the first team in the league to clinch their division if they can get their 11th win of the season on the road this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Schedule, TV channel, finalists, all-time winners
The end of the college football season makes it officially award season, and there's none more prestigious that the Heisman Trophy. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but he wasn't included in the list of finalists this year, meaning we won't have a shot at ...
Vikings Overcome their First Foe, Vanquish Illness Ahead of Detroit
Well, the Vikings have overcome their first foe. They did so simply by overcoming the illness that landed several of their players on the injury report during the week. As you can see, the injury report is looking considerably more encouraging. Instead of 9 players, the Vikings are down to 4. Even more positive is that 3 of these players are questionable. Jonathan Bullard – a backup 3T/5T – will be out.
Questions Answered: Lions Good or Not, DET-MIN Prediction, Evans on IR
Questions Answered: Lions Good or Not, DET-MIN Prediction, Evans on IR. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 8th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses....
Jamal Murray, Nuggets aim to retain momentum vs. Jazz
The NBA season is a slog of 82 games, filled with good and bad stretches for teams. The Denver Nuggets
Unnamed Illness Leaves Vikings Star Sidelined for 2nd Day
The unnamed illness that ravaged the Vikings practice on Wednesday continues to linger into Thursday’s injury report. Luckily, three players were able to return to practice of the five that sat out on Wednesday with the anonymous bug, but it has left a Vikings star sidelined for a second consecutive day. That is, of course, EDGE Danielle Hunter.
The State of the Vikings: Week 14
This is Episode 174 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines takeaways from the Vikings win over the Jets and a preview of Week 14. Particularly, Kirk Cousins’ health, the wacky nature of the Jets game, and the Detroit Lions are discussed.
Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 14 @ Detroit Lions
The Minnesota Vikings came away with a Week 13 victory against the New York Jets this past weekend, and now they head out on the road to take on the Detroit Lions. There are big stakes in this game as the Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win over their division rivals.
Former Vikings Corner Has a Chance at Revenge on Sunday
Leading up to Week 14, much has been written about T.J. Hockenson. The star TE was a top-10 selection for the Detroit Lions in 2019. Earlier in the season, though, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pulled off a sensational trade, one that brought Hockenson to Minnesota. While a lot of the focus has been on his return to Detroit, former Vikings corner Mike Hughes is also playing his old team.
Vikings Wide Receiver Guarantees Victory in Week 14
Typically, ahead of a game, professional athletes will say something along the lines of “we’re going to do everything we can to win”. This exudes confidence, but it doesn’t provide bulletin board material for the opponent. Well, that doesn’t appear to be Jalen Reagor’s style. The Vikings wide receiver gave the Detroit Lions all the bulletin board material they’ll ever need by guaranteeing victory in Week 14 for the Vikings.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0