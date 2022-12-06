ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
purplePTSD.com

And Just Like That, 2 New Vikings Land on IR

Earlier on Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that a pair of Vikings would be designated to return to practice after stints on injured reserve. Those two players were rookie running back Ty Chandler and starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Now, 2 new Vikings have landed on IR on Wednesday. The duo is rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans along with tight end Ben Ellefson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Salary Cap Site Predicts a Large Payday for Garrett Bradbury

I’ve been among those who have articulated criticisms of Garrett Bradbury. For three seasons, Vikings fans grew accustomed to seeing the first-round center get pushed back in pass protection. Often struggling to anchor, Bradbury allowed pressure up the middle. Kirk Cousins thus had a tough time at various points of stepping up in the pocket.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

A Look at the Lions in Week 14

This is Episode 175 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines Lions-Vikings in Week 14. Particularly, the Lions hot streak, Jalen Reagor, and Vikings possible playoff opponents are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. A Look...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?

Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 9th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Keys to Vikings Playoff Success

The Minnesota Vikings have had very few lows this season. Sitting at 10-2 on the season and in 2nd place in the NFC they have proven week in and week out that they are one of the top teams in the NFL. The Vikings have a chance to be the first team in the league to clinch their division if they can get their 11th win of the season on the road this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Overcome their First Foe, Vanquish Illness Ahead of Detroit

Well, the Vikings have overcome their first foe. They did so simply by overcoming the illness that landed several of their players on the injury report during the week. As you can see, the injury report is looking considerably more encouraging. Instead of 9 players, the Vikings are down to 4. Even more positive is that 3 of these players are questionable. Jonathan Bullard – a backup 3T/5T – will be out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Unnamed Illness Leaves Vikings Star Sidelined for 2nd Day

The unnamed illness that ravaged the Vikings practice on Wednesday continues to linger into Thursday’s injury report. Luckily, three players were able to return to practice of the five that sat out on Wednesday with the anonymous bug, but it has left a Vikings star sidelined for a second consecutive day. That is, of course, EDGE Danielle Hunter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 14

This is Episode 174 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines takeaways from the Vikings win over the Jets and a preview of Week 14. Particularly, Kirk Cousins’ health, the wacky nature of the Jets game, and the Detroit Lions are discussed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings Corner Has a Chance at Revenge on Sunday

Leading up to Week 14, much has been written about T.J. Hockenson. The star TE was a top-10 selection for the Detroit Lions in 2019. Earlier in the season, though, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pulled off a sensational trade, one that brought Hockenson to Minnesota. While a lot of the focus has been on his return to Detroit, former Vikings corner Mike Hughes is also playing his old team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Wide Receiver Guarantees Victory in Week 14

Typically, ahead of a game, professional athletes will say something along the lines of “we’re going to do everything we can to win”. This exudes confidence, but it doesn’t provide bulletin board material for the opponent. Well, that doesn’t appear to be Jalen Reagor’s style. The Vikings wide receiver gave the Detroit Lions all the bulletin board material they’ll ever need by guaranteeing victory in Week 14 for the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

