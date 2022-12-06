The Minnesota Vikings have had very few lows this season. Sitting at 10-2 on the season and in 2nd place in the NFC they have proven week in and week out that they are one of the top teams in the NFL. The Vikings have a chance to be the first team in the league to clinch their division if they can get their 11th win of the season on the road this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

