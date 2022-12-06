ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo & ShardingSphere Release Database Governance Standard for Microservices

Recently, Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo and ShardingSphere jointly released the database governance standard for microservices. By combining the Database Plus and Database Mesh concepts, the two communities have standardized the existing database governance concepts, patterns, and paths, further completing the database governance ecosystem under the cloud-native environment. The founders of...
Decentralized High-Performance Cloud Computing: An Interview With DeepSquare

At The Metaverse Insider, we had the pleasure of interviewing both Diarmuid Daltún and Florin Dzeladini – the respective Co-Founder and Blockchain Lead at DeepSquare. As a sustainable, decentralized cloud ecosystem, DeepSquare is on a mission to enable high-performance computing centered around a blockchain protocol. Alongside high-performance computing,...
Unlocking the True Potential of Blockchain

An innovation that could solve the problem of Ethereum’s missing piece. But, what is this missing piece anyway?. Let's start at the beginning. Blockchain technology has so far been one of the most innovative and transformative technological concepts in the world. Besides powering cryptocurrencies (which many believe to be the future of money), blockchain has also proven to be useful across multiple industries. Besides the numerous merits that blockchain holds, transparency and security are some of the most significant factors that have been the secret behind the constant growth of this technology.
How Open Source and AI Will Change the Future of Finance

This post will talk about my (very) u̶n̶biased opinion about the future of finance built on top of open source and AI. Current monopolies spend an enormous amount of cash on financial data licensing. There are dozens of different asset classes (stocks, options, crypto, NFTs, currencies, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, …) and these often vary based on geography.
What is Customer Data Platform?

Customer data platforms leverage the vast amount of data generated by customers daily. These tools can collect insights from your website, customer relationship management (CRM), contact center, and so on to help you map the customer journey. Since there are many CDPs, the question now is, which data platforms are...
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide

No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
Viewing K8S Cluster Security from the Perspective of Attackers (Part 2)

The attacker's perspective on K8S cluster security (Part 1) summarizes the attack methods on K8S components, node external services, business pods, and container escape methods in the K8S cluster, corresponding to attack points. This article will continue to introduce attack points, namely lateral attacks, attacks on the K8S management platform, attacks on image libraries, and attacks on third-party components.
7 Best JavaScript File Uploads APIs in 2023

File uploads are a necessary thing for many web applications. They allow users to share their files, photos, and videos on your site with others. While this can be a great feature, it also opens up the potential for security vulnerabilities. For example, malicious users could use a lack of file size or file name length restriction.
The Noonification: How AI/ChatGPT Dreams in 2022 (12/7/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Story of How I Almost Became a Developer.
IMAP Email Server on AWS

Let me explain how to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) Simple Email Services (SES) to support an SMTP IMAP Email Server running on an AWS Lightsail virtual server using Ubuntu 22 with Postfix/Dovecot along with the AWS Route53 DNS services. The basic email server is set up to support only the system’s users, those individuals with a system user account, it is not a publicly available server.
How to do Database Read/Write Splitting With Your Browser

Read/write splitting is a technique to route reads and writes to multiple database servers, allowing you to perform query-based load balancing. Implementing this at the application level is hard because it couples code or configuration parameters to the underlying database topology. For example, you might have to define different connection pools for each server in the database cluster.
Using the Common Vulnerability Scoring System

The common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) is a way to assign scores to vulnerability on the basis of their principal characteristics. This score indicates the severity of a. and on that basis, it can be categorized into low, medium, high, and critical severity which can be used by the organization...
The Rise of DeFi and Bolide - Interview

DeFi (Decentralized Finance) has exploded in the crypto space over the last couple of years, and in 2021 alone, the industry was valued at just under 12 billion dollars. We caught up with Ox Bid, the CEO of Bolide.fi, to find out her view of the industry development over the next few years.
