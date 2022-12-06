Read full article on original website
Related
Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo & ShardingSphere Release Database Governance Standard for Microservices
Recently, Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo and ShardingSphere jointly released the database governance standard for microservices. By combining the Database Plus and Database Mesh concepts, the two communities have standardized the existing database governance concepts, patterns, and paths, further completing the database governance ecosystem under the cloud-native environment. The founders of...
Decentralized High-Performance Cloud Computing: An Interview With DeepSquare
At The Metaverse Insider, we had the pleasure of interviewing both Diarmuid Daltún and Florin Dzeladini – the respective Co-Founder and Blockchain Lead at DeepSquare. As a sustainable, decentralized cloud ecosystem, DeepSquare is on a mission to enable high-performance computing centered around a blockchain protocol. Alongside high-performance computing,...
Unlocking the True Potential of Blockchain
An innovation that could solve the problem of Ethereum’s missing piece. But, what is this missing piece anyway?. Let's start at the beginning. Blockchain technology has so far been one of the most innovative and transformative technological concepts in the world. Besides powering cryptocurrencies (which many believe to be the future of money), blockchain has also proven to be useful across multiple industries. Besides the numerous merits that blockchain holds, transparency and security are some of the most significant factors that have been the secret behind the constant growth of this technology.
How to Work With Oracles to Use and Validate Different Financial Data Sets
In the presentation above, Alexander Coenegrachts, VP of Product at Kaiko, gives his insights into how different financial data sets can be validated with oracles and the new use cases that will be enabled. Before diving into his presentation, here are some important basics. Kaiko Overview. Kaiko is a data...
How Open Source and AI Will Change the Future of Finance
This post will talk about my (very) u̶n̶biased opinion about the future of finance built on top of open source and AI. Current monopolies spend an enormous amount of cash on financial data licensing. There are dozens of different asset classes (stocks, options, crypto, NFTs, currencies, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, …) and these often vary based on geography.
What is Customer Data Platform?
Customer data platforms leverage the vast amount of data generated by customers daily. These tools can collect insights from your website, customer relationship management (CRM), contact center, and so on to help you map the customer journey. Since there are many CDPs, the question now is, which data platforms are...
Mobile Price Classification: An Open Source Data Science Project with Dagshub
Machine learning models are often developed in a training environment, which may be online or offline, and can then be deployed to be used with live data once they have been tested. One of the most critical talents you’ll need to have if you work on projects involving data science...
Meet Hackernoon Contributor of the 2022 year — How To: Vlad Gukasov!
Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. For me, it’s a recognition of my work on Hackernoon. I very much appreciate that. How do you intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2023?. I plan to write new articles about Golang,...
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide
No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
Viewing K8S Cluster Security from the Perspective of Attackers (Part 2)
The attacker's perspective on K8S cluster security (Part 1) summarizes the attack methods on K8S components, node external services, business pods, and container escape methods in the K8S cluster, corresponding to attack points. This article will continue to introduce attack points, namely lateral attacks, attacks on the K8S management platform, attacks on image libraries, and attacks on third-party components.
Which Front-End Framework Is Better? A Comparison Between Angular and React
As web developers in a world with complex requirements and looming deadlines, we’ll need all the help we can get. If you have trouble turning these requirements into code that works and fixes major bugs, your deployment date could be pushed back a lot. Also, the more delays you...
7 Best JavaScript File Uploads APIs in 2023
File uploads are a necessary thing for many web applications. They allow users to share their files, photos, and videos on your site with others. While this can be a great feature, it also opens up the potential for security vulnerabilities. For example, malicious users could use a lack of file size or file name length restriction.
The Noonification: How AI/ChatGPT Dreams in 2022 (12/7/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Story of How I Almost Became a Developer.
IMAP Email Server on AWS
Let me explain how to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) Simple Email Services (SES) to support an SMTP IMAP Email Server running on an AWS Lightsail virtual server using Ubuntu 22 with Postfix/Dovecot along with the AWS Route53 DNS services. The basic email server is set up to support only the system’s users, those individuals with a system user account, it is not a publicly available server.
Unlocking The Secrets of Your Website Traffic: Understanding What Reports Indicate
The success of a website’s performance is directly tied to the amount of traffic it receives. While the number of visitors to a website is not always indicative of success, it is essential to understand the data and insights behind each traffic report. By unlocking the secrets of your...
How to do Database Read/Write Splitting With Your Browser
Read/write splitting is a technique to route reads and writes to multiple database servers, allowing you to perform query-based load balancing. Implementing this at the application level is hard because it couples code or configuration parameters to the underlying database topology. For example, you might have to define different connection pools for each server in the database cluster.
Using the Common Vulnerability Scoring System
The common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) is a way to assign scores to vulnerability on the basis of their principal characteristics. This score indicates the severity of a. and on that basis, it can be categorized into low, medium, high, and critical severity which can be used by the organization...
Bricktrade Joins Forces With Blocksquare to Bring Real-Estate On-chain Through Tokenisation
Bricktrade Capital Ltd is pleased to announce its recent decision to form a strategic partnership with Blocksquare, a technology solutions provider to support in making property investing accessible to the masses. is the UK’s first real estate investment platform to tokenize property, bringing an abundance of investment opportunities to both...
Learn to Build Smart Contracts on Bitcoin and Qualify to Become a Rootstock Developer Ambassador
The Rootstock Blockchain Developer Course officially launched last week. The course aims to teach budding blockchain developers how to develop on the Rootstock blockchain, with a heavy focus on smart contracts. The course is part of the. , where members of the public are rewarded for contributing to the growth...
The Rise of DeFi and Bolide - Interview
DeFi (Decentralized Finance) has exploded in the crypto space over the last couple of years, and in 2021 alone, the industry was valued at just under 12 billion dollars. We caught up with Ox Bid, the CEO of Bolide.fi, to find out her view of the industry development over the next few years.
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
20K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0