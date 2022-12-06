Read full article on original website
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Local photographer setting up studio at Cumming City CenterMichelle HallCumming, GA
Runoff Election: How GOP and Dems campaigned in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
‘Vera will now be able to enjoy her first Christmas:’ Ga. firefighters honored for saving infant
Two Gainesville firefighters were honored Tuesday for saving the life of a nine-month-old girl in September. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Fire Chief Brandon Ellis said on Sept. 22, firefighters Taylor Whitmire and Jamison Earley responded to a medical call for a nine-month-old girl.
eastcobbnews.com
Johnson Ferry Baptist Church opens Provision Cafe to the public
The dreary weather was ideal for what Provision Cafe was serving up to celebrate its ribbon-cutting on Tuesday. Samplings of grilled cheese, tomato soup, hummus and warm pita bread and charcuterie items made their way around the new coffee shop and eatery at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. It’s an expanded...
City of Woodstock celebrates 125th birthday
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock is celebrating its 125th birthday. The city held its 26th annual Christmas Jubilee and Parade of Lights on Dec. 3 in downtown Woodstock. The event started in 1997 to celebrate their 100th birthday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Students complain district needs to correct violence problem at Gwinnett schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A day after Gwinnett County Public School educators held a secret meeting to discuss on campus violence, some students are speaking out about the problems. Sophomore Tyler Lee of Peachtree Ridge High School says the district needs to address the problem and find real solutions. "A...
eastcobbnews.com
Davis ends Cobb school board tenure at Thursday meetings
The final meetings for two members of the Cobb Board of Education take place on Thursday. First-term Democrats Charisse Davis of Post 6 (Walton, Wheeler clusters) and Jaha Howard of Post 2 (Campbell, Osborne clusters) did not seek re-election this year. Howard ran for Georgia School Superintendent but was defeated...
Gwinnett teachers walk out to send message following repeated acts of school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools are calling out of the classroom this week in an attempt to make a statement over repeated acts of violence in school. It comes after one teacher was assaulted and others have been hurt trying to break up fights in the last week.
Children’s Chris Chelette on what Children’s new hospital means for Brookhaven
In 2017, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta unveiled plans for an expansive campus at the interchange of North Druid Hills Road and I-85. The campus would cover 70 acres and include the then already-under-construction Center for Advanced Pediatrics, acres of green space and a new state-of-the-art hospital. The project originally was to be completed by 2026. […] The post Children’s Chris Chelette on what Children’s new hospital means for Brookhaven appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
Student fights continue in Gwinnett County schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fight after fight have been recorded over the last week at Gwinnett County high schools, leaving some administrators injured. The latest video surfaced of an altercation among several students at Meadowcreek High School. The district said it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday when two students got into a fight resulting in their friends joining in, as well.
cedarblueprints.com
Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught
When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
Red and Black
Luxury clothing store Christopher Mobley to open in Athens
Christopher Mobley is expanding their popular clothing store to Athens. Christopher Mobley is a family-owned and operated Southern clothing store that has been in business for three generations. Originally, the store was known as Mobley & Sons, specializing in suits and formalwear. Eventually, a new take on the store, Christopher...
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee Chophouse sizzles with new name, renovated look
The Cherokee Cattle Company, an icon of the Marietta dining scene since the early 1980s, is back with a new name and a new look. Paul Milliken got the chance to take a tour - and check out the food - at the new Cherokee Chophouse.
allongeorgia.com
Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group and SK On To Build EV Battery Facility in Bartow County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show in Lawrenceville, GA
LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN LAWRENCEVILLE, GA?. MAKING ITS DEBUT AT COOLRAY FIELD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, SHINE LIGHT SHOW IS A MAGICAL DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW. Timed & ticketed guests are invited to stay in their cars and tune their radio to a designated radio station and immerse themselves into a wonderland of over 1M synchronized lights!
horseandrider.com
Georgia Horse Positive for WNV
A 10-year-old, unvaccinated paint horse mare in Elbert County, Georgia, is positive for West Nile virus. She began presenting symptoms on November 30, including front-end ataxia and muscle fasciculations of the head and neck. She tested positive for WNV on December 6. The mare is currently affected and alive. EDCC...
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in Georgia
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
