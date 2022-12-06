ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcobbnews.com

Johnson Ferry Baptist Church opens Provision Cafe to the public

The dreary weather was ideal for what Provision Cafe was serving up to celebrate its ribbon-cutting on Tuesday. Samplings of grilled cheese, tomato soup, hummus and warm pita bread and charcuterie items made their way around the new coffee shop and eatery at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. It’s an expanded...
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

City of Woodstock celebrates 125th birthday

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock is celebrating its 125th birthday. The city held its 26th annual Christmas Jubilee and Parade of Lights on Dec. 3 in downtown Woodstock. The event started in 1997 to celebrate their 100th birthday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WOODSTOCK, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Davis ends Cobb school board tenure at Thursday meetings

The final meetings for two members of the Cobb Board of Education take place on Thursday. First-term Democrats Charisse Davis of Post 6 (Walton, Wheeler clusters) and Jaha Howard of Post 2 (Campbell, Osborne clusters) did not seek re-election this year. Howard ran for Georgia School Superintendent but was defeated...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Children’s Chris Chelette on what Children’s new hospital means for Brookhaven

In 2017, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta unveiled plans for an expansive campus at the interchange of North Druid Hills Road and I-85. The campus would cover 70 acres and include the then already-under-construction Center for Advanced Pediatrics, acres of green space and a new state-of-the-art hospital.  The project originally was to be completed by 2026. […] The post Children’s Chris Chelette on what Children’s new hospital means for Brookhaven appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Student fights continue in Gwinnett County schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fight after fight have been recorded over the last week at Gwinnett County high schools, leaving some administrators injured. The latest video surfaced of an altercation among several students at Meadowcreek High School. The district said it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday when two students got into a fight resulting in their friends joining in, as well.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
cedarblueprints.com

Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught

When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Luxury clothing store Christopher Mobley to open in Athens

Christopher Mobley is expanding their popular clothing store to Athens. Christopher Mobley is a family-owned and operated Southern clothing store that has been in business for three generations. Originally, the store was known as Mobley & Sons, specializing in suits and formalwear. Eventually, a new take on the store, Christopher...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast

MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group and SK On To Build EV Battery Facility in Bartow County

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY: Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show in Lawrenceville, GA

LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN LAWRENCEVILLE, GA?. MAKING ITS DEBUT AT COOLRAY FIELD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, SHINE LIGHT SHOW IS A MAGICAL DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW. Timed & ticketed guests are invited to stay in their cars and tune their radio to a designated radio station and immerse themselves into a wonderland of over 1M synchronized lights!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
horseandrider.com

Georgia Horse Positive for WNV

A 10-year-old, unvaccinated paint horse mare in Elbert County, Georgia, is positive for West Nile virus. She began presenting symptoms on November 30, including front-end ataxia and muscle fasciculations of the head and neck. She tested positive for WNV on December 6. The mare is currently affected and alive. EDCC...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy