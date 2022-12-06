ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Indoor Theme Park Orlando FL: (Our Top 7 Picks)

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day out with the family, look no further than an indoor theme park in Orlando, FL. With plenty of rides and attractions to keep everyone entertained!. You’ll enjoy the perfect place to enjoy a day out or to take the family on a...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'

LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
LAKE MARY, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!

Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos opens first Florida location at Orlando's Waterford Lakes

There's a new entrant to a crowded taco field in Orlando. Barrio Tacos, a chain based in Cleveland, Ohio, has this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes. The new restaurant, adorned with Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, is one of 18 Barrio Tacos locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. “Barrios Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager, Waterford Lakes Town Center, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.” Barrio's menu features build-your-own tacos, plenty of queso and multiple margaritas. There will also be a brunch menu available on weekends.
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?

Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Price hikes take effect at Disney World

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Sole survivor of Orlando warehouse fire continues recovery

ORLANDO, Fla. — The sole survivor of a warehouse fire in Orange County that killed four others remains in the hospital, six days after the flames broke out and fireworks stored inside went off. Lindsey Tallafuss, 27, is in a medically-induced coma with burns across much of her body,...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Don't miss the city's annual Home for the Holidays parade

Details: The December meeting of the Ormond Beach Area Democratic Club will be held in-person and on Zoom. Social visiting will be from 6:30-7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. During the meeting, election results will be reviewed and suggested strategies, activities and plans developed from those. Campaign yard signs and wire supports can be brought to the meeting for proper recycling. Like minded non-members are welcome to attend as guests. A Zoom link request and club information is available at ormondbeachdems.org.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Hello Kitty pop-up will roll into Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend

The Hello Kitty pop-up truck is returning to Orlando yet again this weekend, bringing a bevy of limited edition merchandise depicting Hello Kitty and her cutesy pals just in time for some frenzied holiday shopping. The pop-up truck will be parked right outside the Mall's Crayola Experience from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, laden with "limited edition" goods. [location-1] Some of the collectibles promised include branded  lunchboxes, T-shirts, totes, enamel pins, plush toys of all sizes and even...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy