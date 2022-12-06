Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
WESH
8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
floridaing.com
Indoor Theme Park Orlando FL: (Our Top 7 Picks)
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day out with the family, look no further than an indoor theme park in Orlando, FL. With plenty of rides and attractions to keep everyone entertained!. You’ll enjoy the perfect place to enjoy a day out or to take the family on a...
fox35orlando.com
'Worst feeling in the world': Mom grieves after daughter drowns on what was to be 18th birthday weekend
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - "It was supposed to be the best weekend," Christine Marceline told FOX 35, describing a mother-daughter trip to Florida. Marceline's daughter, Danielle, was celebrating her 18th birthday. The dream weekend became this parent's worst nightmare. It was the pair's first trip to Florida. Over the weekend,...
fox35orlando.com
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos opens first Florida location at Orlando's Waterford Lakes
There's a new entrant to a crowded taco field in Orlando. Barrio Tacos, a chain based in Cleveland, Ohio, has this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes. The new restaurant, adorned with Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, is one of 18 Barrio Tacos locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. “Barrios Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager, Waterford Lakes Town Center, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.” Barrio's menu features build-your-own tacos, plenty of queso and multiple margaritas. There will also be a brunch menu available on weekends.
fox35orlando.com
More mystery objects found on Florida beaches: Here is what they are
After some mystery objects unearth by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores turned out to be a 19th-century merchant ship, it appears another mystery is underway at Flagler Beach. "This is the first time we've been down here, and that was one of the first things we...
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: 3 Christmas homes you can't miss in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
attractionsmagazine.com
Minion Land featuring Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction and Minion Café coming to Universal Orlando
Universal Studios Florida is not only getting a new first-of-its-kind attraction with Villain-Con Minion Blast, it’s going to be part of a new Minion Land with a new Minions Café too. We knew something Minion-themed was replacing the former Shrek 4-D attraction because Minions are featured all over...
fox35orlando.com
World Food Trucks Kissimmee park celebrates Navidad with Hispanic-inspired dishes
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Navidad is here and World Food Trucks, one of the nation’s largest permanent food truck parks, is adding sazón to this holiday season with free, weekly events throughout December and early January featuring live music, a variety of festive Hispanic-inspired dishes and free entertainment for the entire family.
995qyk.com
Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?
Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
fox35orlando.com
What's this 107-year-old Florida woman's secret to a long life? 'Stay happy!'
OVIEDO, Fla. - As of December 8, Grace LePane is 107 years old. FOX 35 stopped by the Florida woman's house on her birthday. We asked about her hobbies and how she spends her days. "What do I like to do? Right now I don’t like to do anything," LePane...
abccolumbia.com
Price hikes take effect at Disney World
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
fox35orlando.com
Florida surfers find body of woman in Atlantic Ocean near Paradise Beach
INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A body was pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday afternoon in Brevard County after being spotted by two surfers. Nick Monroe and Chris Phillips were at Paradise Beach around 2:30 p.m. when they said they noticed something strange in the water. Both surfers said they...
Bay News 9
Sole survivor of Orlando warehouse fire continues recovery
ORLANDO, Fla. — The sole survivor of a warehouse fire in Orange County that killed four others remains in the hospital, six days after the flames broke out and fireworks stored inside went off. Lindsey Tallafuss, 27, is in a medically-induced coma with burns across much of her body,...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Don't miss the city's annual Home for the Holidays parade
Details: The December meeting of the Ormond Beach Area Democratic Club will be held in-person and on Zoom. Social visiting will be from 6:30-7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. During the meeting, election results will be reviewed and suggested strategies, activities and plans developed from those. Campaign yard signs and wire supports can be brought to the meeting for proper recycling. Like minded non-members are welcome to attend as guests. A Zoom link request and club information is available at ormondbeachdems.org.
Celebrating Christmas at Disney Springs – Festive Date Idea
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Tampa Bay area! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads & listings, sponsored content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
The Hello Kitty pop-up will roll into Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend
The Hello Kitty pop-up truck is returning to Orlando yet again this weekend, bringing a bevy of limited edition merchandise depicting Hello Kitty and her cutesy pals just in time for some frenzied holiday shopping. The pop-up truck will be parked right outside the Mall's Crayola Experience from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, laden with "limited edition" goods. [location-1] Some of the collectibles promised include branded lunchboxes, T-shirts, totes, enamel pins, plush toys of all sizes and even...
