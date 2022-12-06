Read full article on original website
Related
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Musk reacts after Biden swaps Russian arms dealer for WNBA star Brittney Griner: 'Never leave a Marine behind'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk voiced his criticism over President Joe Biden's prisoner swap with Russia, which resulting in Russia releasing WNBA star Brittney Griner.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
Meet Hackernoon Contributor of the 2022 year — How To: Vlad Gukasov!
Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. For me, it’s a recognition of my work on Hackernoon. I very much appreciate that. How do you intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2023?. I plan to write new articles about Golang,...
Be Happy on Social Media Again!
Social networking is exciting. Great apps make it easy for you to be heard and meet like-minded people Worldwide, in secure and privacy-respecting ways. Unfortunately, social apps today are way far that reach, but I do believe the paradigm is about to change. Since Twitter was recently acquired by the wealthiest person on Earth, a 'decentralized' social network called Mastodon became especially popular amongst those willing to replace Twitter by a more sustainable app.
'Arrogant' European court raps UK on refugees, trans rights and Northern Ireland veterans in a report lecturing the country on how to run its borders
The Strasbourg human rights body whose court blocked the Rwanda deportation flights yesterday accused Britain of displaying ‘an antagonistic attitude’ towards basic freedoms. The Council of Europe, which oversees the European Court of Human Rights, lashed out at the UK in a report lecturing the country on how...
The Disease of Parliaments
An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. There is a growing discord between governments and governed in the world. There has always been discord between governments and governed since States...
How Netflix Transitioned From DVDs to Video Streaming
Imagine if your favorite streaming service platform name was Kibble, yes, like food. Dog food. That would be hilarious yeah? That was exactly Netflix's name when it first started on August 29, 1997. According to Marc Randolph, a co-founder of Netflix, the streaming service was previously known as Kibble. Even...
Why The Rubber Duck is The Ultimate Hacker Gadget
You may be expecting an article about the well known pen testing tool, the rubber ducky (see here). If you are, sorry to say that you’ve ended up in the wrong place and. might be more up your street. Instead we’re going to talk about the most useful tool...
Which Front-End Framework Is Better? A Comparison Between Angular and React
As web developers in a world with complex requirements and looming deadlines, we’ll need all the help we can get. If you have trouble turning these requirements into code that works and fixes major bugs, your deployment date could be pushed back a lot. Also, the more delays you...
IMAP Email Server on AWS
Let me explain how to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) Simple Email Services (SES) to support an SMTP IMAP Email Server running on an AWS Lightsail virtual server using Ubuntu 22 with Postfix/Dovecot along with the AWS Route53 DNS services. The basic email server is set up to support only the system’s users, those individuals with a system user account, it is not a publicly available server.
Long Live The Dynamic NFT
It’s been hardly more than eighteen months since the heady days of JPEG files-as-NFTs selling faster than hotdogs on a New York street corner at the height of summer. Throughout 2021, ecstatic shouts of “Wagmi!” floated down the gold-plated NFT Twitter streets like Ethereum-coated confetti. Those heady...
Why Bitcoin Preserves Our Ability to Save
I'm sick of being expected to "make my money work for me". I'll be honest. I wish I didn’t have to get so interested in the concept of saving. But my interest sparked when I, like many others, started wondering:. Why are savers considered ‘losers’?. Why is...
How to Embed Content in HTML
There was a time when the Internet was primarily driven by text content. There was no option to embed those cute cat images and funny videos in your blog. Slowly time changed, and we got to where we are right now, with rich content spread all around us. But who and what caused this change? Let's learn together. But before that, here's a quick introduction to embedding if you are not aware of what it is -
CBDC: Are We on the Brink of Financial Lockdown?
CBDCs could be the next big thing for governments and financial institutions. However, a lot of users fear that it would give governments too much control. , over 100 countries are exploring CBDCs, with Australia’s central bank trialing a digital currency to explore “innovative ways” for homes and businesses to make payments and transfer funds. With countries aiming to become the crypto capital of the world, there are various initiatives taken by governments to jump on this trend and become pioneers in this field. This led to quite a few experiments being conducted by several governments that can tune our expectations with regard to implementing decentralized technology in the centralized sector. Let’s explore the CBDC movement and discover whether centralized bank digital currencies are the first step in crypto’s mainstream adoption, or the gateway to a dystopian future.
Essential Guide to Scraping Google Shopping Results
In this post, we will learn to scrape Google Shopping Results using Node JS. Searching for the tags from HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
“I Am Pushing The Boundaries Of Art and Tech”, Jay Rosen On Bridging Art And Technology
The Gainesville-based American artist and software developer is the founder of Mirror Vision NFT Gallery, a five-story glass building(70,29) located in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley. Jay Rosen has a visible footprint in the worlds of art and technology. In 2021, he was commissioned to design two NFT galleries for the...
THE FOURTH GUARDIAN
Joan and Peter by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE FOURTH GUARDIAN. It was just a quarter of a year after the death of Dolly and Arthur before Oswald Sydenham heard of the event and of Arthur’s will and of the disputes of his three fellow guardians in England. For when the stonemason boatman staggered and fell and the boat turned over beneath the Arco Naturale, Oswald was already marching with a long string of porters and armed men beyond the reach of letters and telegrams into the wilderness.
A Pivotal Moment in Open Source History
Free as in Freedom, by Sam Williams, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. OPEN SOURCE. In November , 1995, Peter Salus, a member of the Free Software Foundation and author of the 1994 book, A Quarter Century of Unix , issued a call for papers to members of the GNU Project's "system-discuss" mailing list. Salus, the conference's scheduled chairman, wanted to tip off fellow hackers about the upcoming Conference on Freely Redistributable Software in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Slated for February, 1996 and sponsored by the Free Software Foundation, the event promised to be the first engineering conference solely dedicated to free software and, in a show of unity with other free software programmers, welcomed papers on "any aspect of GNU, Linux, NetBSD, 386BSD, FreeBSD, Perl, Tcl/tk, and other tools for which the code is accessible and redistributable." Salus wrote: Over the past 15 years, free and low-cost software has become ubiquitous. This conference will bring together implementers of several different types of freely redistributable software and publishers of such software (on various media). There will be tutorials and refereed papers, as well as keynotes by Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman.See Peter Salus, "FYI-Conference on Freely Redistributable Software, 2/2, Cambridge" (1995) (archived by Terry Winograd).
Pennsylvania man remains in Russian custody
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pittsburgh-area resident remains in Russian custody amid the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. The high-profile arrest and subsequent release of Griner brought public attention to the topic of Americans in Russian custody. At least three Americans are still detained in Russia, including former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, Marc Fogel, and Sarah […]
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
20K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0