How Does Economic Recession Affect Colocation?
As a recession seems increasingly likely, companies across industries are bracing. For some sectors, though, the way forward is a little hazy. Some tout data storage as recession-proof, but with little precedence to learn from, what will a recession look like for colocation?. Data storage and cloud companies are some...
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide
No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
Decentralized High-Performance Cloud Computing: An Interview With DeepSquare
At The Metaverse Insider, we had the pleasure of interviewing both Diarmuid Daltún and Florin Dzeladini – the respective Co-Founder and Blockchain Lead at DeepSquare. As a sustainable, decentralized cloud ecosystem, DeepSquare is on a mission to enable high-performance computing centered around a blockchain protocol. Alongside high-performance computing,...
Will ChatGPT Put Smart Contract Engineers Out of a Job?
ChatGPT from OpenAI has gone viral and reached 1 million users in just 5 days. The AI has shown mind-blowing capabilities, including generating smart contract code, and even fixing bugs for you. Is AI finally coming to put software developers out of a job?. AnChain.AI Web3 compliance officer and former...
What Product Team Structure is Right for You?
There are several different models and concepts available for structuring your product teams. Instead of spending speaks studying to find out, ask yourself the following questions:. What does your business currently need?. What is the main challenge that your product team is facing at the moment?. These questions might help...
What is Customer Data Platform?
Customer data platforms leverage the vast amount of data generated by customers daily. These tools can collect insights from your website, customer relationship management (CRM), contact center, and so on to help you map the customer journey. Since there are many CDPs, the question now is, which data platforms are...
Don't Stop at Writing Code, Create Business Value
Knowing the business and its needs/problems can help you to grow faster. If you don’t know WHAT and WHY, you can’t think of HOW. For any organization/customer, you are not just writing code but contributing toward the business and helping it grow. In that case, knowing the business needs; problems of the organization/customer is very important.
How Open Source and AI Will Change the Future of Finance
This post will talk about my (very) u̶n̶biased opinion about the future of finance built on top of open source and AI. Current monopolies spend an enormous amount of cash on financial data licensing. There are dozens of different asset classes (stocks, options, crypto, NFTs, currencies, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, …) and these often vary based on geography.
Mobile Price Classification: An Open Source Data Science Project with Dagshub
Machine learning models are often developed in a training environment, which may be online or offline, and can then be deployed to be used with live data once they have been tested. One of the most critical talents you’ll need to have if you work on projects involving data science...
What is Tellor 360? - Upgrading Beyond Upgradeability
Tellor is a decentralized oracle network built on Ethereum that enables censorship-resistant access to off-chain data. Earlier this month, Tellor launched their latest and very last upgrade, called Tellor 360. According to Tellor’s Co-founder and CTO, Nicholas Fett, the Tellor 360 update brings the protocol a step closer to being the ideal oracle. “The ideal oracle is simple, flexible and has minimal governance risk,” he explained.
Hacking Business Training With Microlearning
When it comes to workplace training, the traditional models are ineffective. These traditional tools create a poor learning experience for employees, contributing to the 59% that receive no workplace training and become entirely self-taught. Employees become unsatisfied with a lack of learning opportunities. If learners aren’t satisfied with their learning...
Meet Hackernoon Contributor of the 2022 year — How To: Vlad Gukasov!
Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards:. For me, it’s a recognition of my work on Hackernoon. I very much appreciate that. How do you intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2023?. I plan to write new articles about Golang,...
How to Debug Like a Senior Developer
My book on debugging is already on preorder and I’m super thrilled to announce I’m doing a full online course to go along with it. The course website isn’t ready yet but I already have the full outline and a lot of recorded material. I will try to drop videos at a rate of two per week in the next few months until the full course will be online. It’s shaping up to be a very detailed course. I recorded the first module and half of the second module and I’m already close to 3 hours of dense recorded material!
Your Ultimate Guide to Ethereum and its Working Principles
Ethereum is a blockchain platform that allows developers to build and deploy decentralized applications. The project was bootstrapped via an ether presale in 2014, at the time when the currency was just called “Ether”. Ethereum has since grown into one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, with recent developments such as.
3 Reasons Webhooks Are Better than Regular HTTP Requests
We are primarily using Webhooks at Terra API. For that reason, I’m writing a guide on why they are often considered to be better than regular HTTP requests for a few reasons. First, webhooks allow for real-time communication between applications and services. With regular HTTP requests, the client must...
Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo & ShardingSphere Release Database Governance Standard for Microservices
Recently, Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo and ShardingSphere jointly released the database governance standard for microservices. By combining the Database Plus and Database Mesh concepts, the two communities have standardized the existing database governance concepts, patterns, and paths, further completing the database governance ecosystem under the cloud-native environment. The founders of...
Renko-based Scalper for Binance
In this article, we would like to demonstrate how to build a small yet powerful scalping application that trades on the leading cryptocurrency exchange – Binance. The bot will be connected to Binance through XTRD FIX API to receive real-time normalized market data and to place/cancel orders. You can...
How I Built a Simple Forex App with Telegram Bots and AWS Lambda
If you work as a freelancer in the digital economy, it is likely that you have a global perspective when it comes to new prospects and collaborators. A huge, worldwide pool of potential clients and opportunities is available to you. For this reason, it's not uncommon for Designers, Marketing Specialists, Web Developers, or Sales Reps to work with business partners which are based in different countries.
Using Angular to Detect Network Connection Status - Online/Offline
We might all be familiar with the JavaScript way of checking Online/Offline status. But in the case of Angular, we need to properly unsubscribe the events we are listening to. Otherwise, it might lead to unnecessary behaviors and memory leaks. Plain JS. window.addEventListener("load", () => { this.networkStatus = navigator.onLine window.addEventListener("online",...
The Noonification: Cyber Security vs Information Security (12/8/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. What Product Team Structure is Right for You?. By...
