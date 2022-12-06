Read full article on original website
Related
Dead Simple Sprite-Sheet Animations
I’ve been using for a personal project and it’s been delightful. As the project has grown, I’ve turned into a level designer, animator, illustrator, along with the usual programmer. Sometimes I hit walls, and rabbit holes around those walls are just too compelling to pass up. One...
Your Ultimate Guide to Ethereum and its Working Principles
Ethereum is a blockchain platform that allows developers to build and deploy decentralized applications. The project was bootstrapped via an ether presale in 2014, at the time when the currency was just called “Ether”. Ethereum has since grown into one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, with recent developments such as.
Using Angular to Detect Network Connection Status - Online/Offline
We might all be familiar with the JavaScript way of checking Online/Offline status. But in the case of Angular, we need to properly unsubscribe the events we are listening to. Otherwise, it might lead to unnecessary behaviors and memory leaks. Plain JS. window.addEventListener("load", () => { this.networkStatus = navigator.onLine window.addEventListener("online",...
7 Best JavaScript File Uploads APIs in 2023
File uploads are a necessary thing for many web applications. They allow users to share their files, photos, and videos on your site with others. While this can be a great feature, it also opens up the potential for security vulnerabilities. For example, malicious users could use a lack of file size or file name length restriction.
Essential Guide to Scraping Google Shopping Results
In this post, we will learn to scrape Google Shopping Results using Node JS. Searching for the tags from HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
How to do Database Read/Write Splitting With Your Browser
Read/write splitting is a technique to route reads and writes to multiple database servers, allowing you to perform query-based load balancing. Implementing this at the application level is hard because it couples code or configuration parameters to the underlying database topology. For example, you might have to define different connection pools for each server in the database cluster.
Bear Market(ing) Diaries: Focus on Your Winners
There's a saying in investing circles - bulls are right 29 days a month. Bears are right for only 1 day. That one day erases 29 bull days. Whether that's beautiful or sad or both, we'll let you decide for yourself. We, on the other hand, are here to share some of our.
Why The Rubber Duck is The Ultimate Hacker Gadget
You may be expecting an article about the well known pen testing tool, the rubber ducky (see here). If you are, sorry to say that you’ve ended up in the wrong place and. might be more up your street. Instead we’re going to talk about the most useful tool...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 100
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 100. Be sure to fix in mind the image of the letter before attempting it. Study closely the proportions and the direction of every stroke. Make about fifty capital R’s to the minute, as given in the next page.
Unlocking The Secrets of Your Website Traffic: Understanding What Reports Indicate
The success of a website’s performance is directly tied to the amount of traffic it receives. While the number of visitors to a website is not always indicative of success, it is essential to understand the data and insights behind each traffic report. By unlocking the secrets of your...
How Consistent ECommerce User-generated Images Help Product Managers Increase Revenue by up to 20%
You know that feeling deep inside your gut that tells you something is off when you see a sketchy product on an online marketplace? Those are honed instincts for spotting bad products online, even without seeing the products physically. And this is why if you ask any online marketer or...
How to Use Splice in JavaScript: Understanding the Array Method
Splice is a Javascript Array method that changes the content of an array by deleting or replacing an existing element or adding a new element in place. In this guide, I will explain how to use the Javascript Array splice method. Developers at any level can read and understand this article.
Which Front-End Framework Is Better? A Comparison Between Angular and React
As web developers in a world with complex requirements and looming deadlines, we’ll need all the help we can get. If you have trouble turning these requirements into code that works and fixes major bugs, your deployment date could be pushed back a lot. Also, the more delays you...
How I Built a Simple Forex App with Telegram Bots and AWS Lambda
If you work as a freelancer in the digital economy, it is likely that you have a global perspective when it comes to new prospects and collaborators. A huge, worldwide pool of potential clients and opportunities is available to you. For this reason, it's not uncommon for Designers, Marketing Specialists, Web Developers, or Sales Reps to work with business partners which are based in different countries.
Using a REST API with Python
Requesting fitness data (backlog) from Terra requires HTTP requests, so I’m writing an essential guide here on using a REST API with Python. First, let's define what a REST API is. REST stands for Representational State Transfer and is a software architectural style that defines a set of constraints to create web services. REST APIs are used to provide a standardized way of accessing and manipulating web resources.
Don't Stop at Writing Code, Create Business Value
Knowing the business and its needs/problems can help you to grow faster. If you don’t know WHAT and WHY, you can’t think of HOW. For any organization/customer, you are not just writing code but contributing toward the business and helping it grow. In that case, knowing the business needs; problems of the organization/customer is very important.
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide
No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
The Story of How I Almost Became a Developer
With all the stories of layoffs and general tech industry malaise, I think it's time for a bit of a reminder of how far we have come. So here is an origin story, or, what would have been an origin story. Because I have a bit of a dirty secret to share. I am not a rock-star developer. Or much of a developer at all.
Mobile Price Classification: An Open Source Data Science Project with Dagshub
Machine learning models are often developed in a training environment, which may be online or offline, and can then be deployed to be used with live data once they have been tested. One of the most critical talents you’ll need to have if you work on projects involving data science...
Bricktrade Joins Forces With Blocksquare to Bring Real-Estate On-chain Through Tokenisation
Bricktrade Capital Ltd is pleased to announce its recent decision to form a strategic partnership with Blocksquare, a technology solutions provider to support in making property investing accessible to the masses. is the UK’s first real estate investment platform to tokenize property, bringing an abundance of investment opportunities to both...
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
20K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0