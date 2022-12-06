Read full article on original website
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of EverythingMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
abc27.com
Nelly to perform at 2023 York Fair
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nelly and special guest Chase McDaniel will be coming to the 2023 York State Fair the summer of 2023. You will be able to see them perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are scheduled to...
abc27.com
Studio Session: Joel Vaughn
Musical guest Joel Vaughn is currently on his Friends and Family Christmas Tour, and he’s making a stop Wednesday night at a Harrisburg church. But before that, the Nashville artist stopped by Good Day PA for a studio session.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday that the winning raffle ticket numbers were drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of a fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The two winning tickets, 00194588 and 00185202 were randomly drawn from...
abc27.com
Local theater company finds new home in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local multicultural nonprofit theater and arts education organization, Narcisse Theatre Company (NTC), recently announced that it has found a new home in Harrisburg. With the help of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, NTC, which was founded in 2016, was able to acquire an official...
abc27.com
Midstate school psychologist named ‘Psychologist of the Year’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A psychologist who works at a Midstate middle school was named the “2023 School Psychologist of the Year.”. NASP’s School Psychologist of the Year is awarded for excellence in the provision of school psychological services by a field-based practitioner and is selected from nominations by states across the country, according to the press release.
abc27.com
ACTSO Competition
The greater Harrisburg NAACP ACTSO program provides a platform for Midstate area high school students of African and Latino descent to showcase their academic prowess in various areas of STEM. ACTSO Co-Chair Damali Brunson-Murray shares details of this year’s competition, some of last year’s accomplishments and how students can compete.
abc27.com
York County teachers celebrate new Pre-K classroom
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the teachers at Crispus Attaucks Early Learning Center. State officials joined the staff to celebrate a new pre-k classroom. This was made possible by an extra $79 million in this year’s budget. The new space makes early education accessible to more families.
abc27.com
Hershey Public Library terminates late fees
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Public Library has officially removed all late fees, a growing trend among libraries throughout the Commonwealth and the nation. The new policy is in effect now. The library says late fees act as a potential barrier to guests, and that small fines have no effect on return rates.
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofit searching for mentors for middle, high school students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg nonprofit is looking for more mentors, making a big recruiting push this holiday season. The mentors will work with middle and high school students. Center for Champions has run a mentorship program for eight years. This year, the executive director said out of...
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
abc27.com
Dry Saturday, rain and snow showers Sunday
Quiet and chilly for early next week... EVENING: Clear and chilly. Temps dropping into the 30s. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 27. SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 43. A system we’ve been following all week will move toward Pennsylvania tonight but fall apart as it does so....
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Two signs, one canal
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Orange Street and South Front Street (aka Route 624) in Wrightsville, York County, are two historical markers for one canal. The Susquehanna Canal went south along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
abc27.com
Sun and clouds today, a rain/snow mix for Sunday
More chilly air next week and a possible late-week storm... TODAY: Clouds & Sun. Hi 43. Winds: E 5 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Few Snow Showers Late. Lo 34. Winds: E 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: AM Rain/Snow To PM Rain Showers. Hi 41. Winds: Light. There’s a thin band of light...
abc27.com
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
abc27.com
‘How to be an influencer’: Some of the Midstate’s top Google searches in 2022
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As the year is coming to a close, we can finally reflect back on all the trends from the year 2022. What exactly has the Midstate been searching for the most on Google this year?. These are the top trending searches in the Lancaster area,...
abc27.com
Vibrant Living: The Old Girl’s Club
Visit the OGC, the Old Girls Club in today’s Vibrant Living. A group of ladies celebrating the power of building relationships with all ages. Soni takes us inside one of their gatherings to see how these Lancaster based ladies are staying vibrant.
abc27.com
We Salute You: Richard Zettlemoyer
(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero is Richard Zettlemoyer from New Bloomfield. He served in the Army in Germany at the end of World War II as a mechanic in the motor pool. He turned 93 in November. We salute him and thank him for his service.
abc27.com
Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-83 bridge in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection is set to take place next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge. The inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bride from Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15. The right land will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
abc27.com
Park Harrisburg offers free street parking this holiday season
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Park Harrisburg and Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration will be offering free parking on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas this holiday season. No tickets will be given in the city’s metered parking areas on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26. Parkers...
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
