Hershey, PA

abc27.com

Nelly to perform at 2023 York Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nelly and special guest Chase McDaniel will be coming to the 2023 York State Fair the summer of 2023. You will be able to see them perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are scheduled to...
abc27.com

Studio Session: Joel Vaughn

Musical guest Joel Vaughn is currently on his Friends and Family Christmas Tour, and he’s making a stop Wednesday night at a Harrisburg church. But before that, the Nashville artist stopped by Good Day PA for a studio session.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local theater company finds new home in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local multicultural nonprofit theater and arts education organization, Narcisse Theatre Company (NTC), recently announced that it has found a new home in Harrisburg. With the help of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, NTC, which was founded in 2016, was able to acquire an official...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate school psychologist named ‘Psychologist of the Year’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A psychologist who works at a Midstate middle school was named the “2023 School Psychologist of the Year.”. NASP’s School Psychologist of the Year is awarded for excellence in the provision of school psychological services by a field-based practitioner and is selected from nominations by states across the country, according to the press release.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

ACTSO Competition

The greater Harrisburg NAACP ACTSO program provides a platform for Midstate area high school students of African and Latino descent to showcase their academic prowess in various areas of STEM. ACTSO Co-Chair Damali Brunson-Murray shares details of this year’s competition, some of last year’s accomplishments and how students can compete.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County teachers celebrate new Pre-K classroom

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the teachers at Crispus Attaucks Early Learning Center. State officials joined the staff to celebrate a new pre-k classroom. This was made possible by an extra $79 million in this year’s budget. The new space makes early education accessible to more families.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hershey Public Library terminates late fees

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Public Library has officially removed all late fees, a growing trend among libraries throughout the Commonwealth and the nation. The new policy is in effect now. The library says late fees act as a potential barrier to guests, and that small fines have no effect on return rates.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Dry Saturday, rain and snow showers Sunday

Quiet and chilly for early next week... EVENING: Clear and chilly. Temps dropping into the 30s. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 27. SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 43. A system we’ve been following all week will move toward Pennsylvania tonight but fall apart as it does so....
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Two signs, one canal

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Orange Street and South Front Street (aka Route 624) in Wrightsville, York County, are two historical markers for one canal. The Susquehanna Canal went south along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Sun and clouds today, a rain/snow mix for Sunday

More chilly air next week and a possible late-week storm... TODAY: Clouds & Sun. Hi 43. Winds: E 5 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Few Snow Showers Late. Lo 34. Winds: E 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: AM Rain/Snow To PM Rain Showers. Hi 41. Winds: Light. There’s a thin band of light...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Vibrant Living: The Old Girl’s Club

Visit the OGC, the Old Girls Club in today’s Vibrant Living. A group of ladies celebrating the power of building relationships with all ages. Soni takes us inside one of their gatherings to see how these Lancaster based ladies are staying vibrant.
abc27.com

We Salute You: Richard Zettlemoyer

(WHTM) — Friday’s military hero is Richard Zettlemoyer from New Bloomfield. He served in the Army in Germany at the end of World War II as a mechanic in the motor pool. He turned 93 in November. We salute him and thank him for his service.
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA
abc27.com

Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-83 bridge in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection is set to take place next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge. The inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bride from Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15. The right land will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Park Harrisburg offers free street parking this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Park Harrisburg and Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration will be offering free parking on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas this holiday season. No tickets will be given in the city’s metered parking areas on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26. Parkers...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA

