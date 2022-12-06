ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 17

Consider Options
3d ago

Funny, Republicans blame the election loses on cheating and voter machines. But in the end, it was their actions and vaccine denial that cost them elections because their dropping off like flies!

Reply(3)
4
glassblower
3d ago

Funny, dead people informed the morgue attendant that they were republicans or democrats, right.

Reply(1)
5
Bowser97
3d ago

Then the Dem sheep got all shot up starting Year 2 and are now dropping like flies…

Reply(1)
4
