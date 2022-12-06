ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area

Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Sunday police incident delayed Amtrak train near Ann Arbor

A police incident over the weekend resulted in an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Pontiac being delayed for hours Monday, according to officials. An Amtrak spokesman said the incident happened near Ann Arbor and involved a trespasser. "We had to terminate the train there," he said. "Passengers had to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s weekend is about a level 2 of winter on a 5-level scale

This weekend will have one shot of light snow for about half of the state. Otherwise the temperatures will be near normal, which is getting a little wintry. Saturday night will have some light snow over most of Michigan with the exception of Kalamazoo to Ann Arbor and southward. Northeast Lower Michigan, including the Alpena area, will probably have 2 inches or 3 inches of snow. The Thumb could have 1 inch to 3 inches of snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
Planet Detroit

Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer

Reading Time: 5 minutes A Moroun-owned concrete company’s request for a permit to store materials and crush concrete on the Detroit riverfront between Detroit’s Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and Riverside Park is raising concerns about pollution, dust, and truck traffic for residents and park-goers. But a Moroun spokesperson said the real issue is a land transfer that’s ... The post <strong>Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer</strong> appeared first on Planet Detroit. Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer was first posted on December 6, 2022 at 3:09 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?

Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan recycling overhaul passes in final hours of lame duck

LANSING, MI — Michigan lawmakers have sent long-awaited legislation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate passed an 8-bill package that’s been stalled since early 2021, clearing the way for the House to approve last minute changes early Thursday in the final hours of the 2022 lame duck session.
MICHIGAN STATE
