Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
The Conversation U.S.

Nurses' attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination for their children are highly influenced by partisanship, a new study finds

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Children of nurses who identify as Republican are less likely to receive a COVID-19 vaccination compared with children of nurses who identify as Democrat, according to our recently published study in the Journal of Community Health. We surveyed more than 1,000 nurses in South Dakota in June and July of 2022. Of those, 298 participants reported having children 5 to 17 years old. We asked this group about the vaccination status of their children and found that the children of nurses who identified as Democrats had a...
MICHIGAN STATE
MedicalXpress

Common medicine can stop the transmission of HIV infection from mother to child

Antiviral drugs almost completely reduce the risk of mothers passing on HIV infection to their children, even in a low-income country with a high HIV incidence such as Tanzania, according to a new study in The Lancet HIV by researchers from Karolinska Institutet. The discovery raises hopes of achieving the World Health Organization's goal of eliminating the spread of infection from mother to child.
scitechdaily.com

Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis

University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Independent

What are the signs of Strep A infection?

At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
Gizmodo

A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.

An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests. The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly. The CDC claims that histoplasma,...
OHIO STATE
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation

Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.

