Marcus Smart Gives Positive Update on Injured Hip After Celtics Big Win vs. Raptors

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Boston Celtics have been bitten by the injury bug plenty in 2022 already.

Boston hasn't had its full starting lineup available yet with defensive stalwart Robert Williams missing every game so far while recovering from knee surgery -- although his return is imminent -- and also at points have missed Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, and Marcus Smart due to injury.

Smart missed Boston's win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night as he dealt with a hip injury, but returned to the lineup just in time Monday night ahead of the Celtics' big win over the Toronto Raptors.

After the game, Smart gave a positive update on his hip.

"It was pretty sore after the game," Smart said as seen on NBC Sports Boston on Monday night. "I took some anti inflammatories, did my treatment, and then I was in the cold tub just doing all of the little things I can to release some of that pressure I was feeling. I woke up today and was feeling pretty good so I wanted to go out there today and give it a shot.

"Tomorrow morning is what I'm worried about, we'll see how I feel. I think I'm on the right path and should be cleared and shouldn't be feeling anything that could keep me out. It might be a little sore, but that's alright."

That's certainly a welcomed update by Boston fans. With Williams set to return in the very near future, the Celtics should be at full force very soon.

Further Reading

The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Raptors Game

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge

[Film Room] How the Celtics Stifled the Nets, Delivering Their Best Defensive Performance This Season

Celtics Fans Absolutely will Love Latest Robert Williams' Latest Injury Update

1:1 with Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Derek Ochiai, on Robert Williams' Knee Procedures, Recovery, and Long-Term Outlook