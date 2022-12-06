Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
Novant Health gives back to families in need through Adopt-A-Family
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As people continue to give back this holiday season, more than 150 families in need will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to the staff at Novant Health. Novant employees from New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties teamed up to ‘adopt’ families from across the Cape...
coastalreview.org
GenX study finds Chemours-specific chemicals in residents
WILMINGTON – Many people living in the Cape Fear River basin who volunteered to take part in the most recent GenX exposure study had higher levels of four highly fluorinated compounds in their blood than the average American. While GenX was not found in the blood samples of 1,020...
WECT
Construction causing non-harmful water discoloration in southern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction in the Shallotte area is causing some non-harmful water discoloration in the southern parts of Brunswick County. “The discoloration is the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are temporary and not harmful,” said the county in a release. You can figure...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
beckersasc.com
Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC
Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WITN
Flock in Onslow County tests positive for avian flu
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for the avian flu. The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says it is the first confirmed positive in the county. In late spring and early summer, the virus was found at nine poultry farms...
WECT
Assistant to the chancellor at UNCW planning retirement after over 30 years at the school
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Lanier, an assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the University of North Carolina Wilmington Board of Trustees, has announced that he plans to retire in December 2023. “Mark Lanier has cared deeply about UNCW, our students and our community for more than three...
Onslow Co. officials announce first pediatric flu death of season
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A child in Onslow County has died as a result of the flu, the Onslow County Health Department announced Friday. It’s the county’s first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 flu season. The health department said the child’s age and gender will not be released to protect the family’s privacy. […]
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
WECT
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wilmington area this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet and it’s hitting the road right here in Southeastern North Carolina. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Wilmington and Leland through Sunday, Dec. 11. There’s a total of six Wienermobiles on the roads across...
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
WECT
Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch
Port City honors lives lost in Pearl Harbor attacks 81 years later. Across the Cape Fear, people gathered Wednesday to remember the more than 2,400 lives lost in the attacks on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. One person has died and two have been injured...
WECT
Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...
WECT
Grant totaling $574,914 awarded for Wilmington Terminal Railroad upgrades
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $574,914 grant for upgrades to the Wilmington Terminal Railroad. The funding will go towards track upgrades along the mainline and in the Wilmington yard. The grant was awarded as part of $12 million in awards for short-line...
WECT
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County residents urged to conserve water
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Pender County is in its second year of winter drought conditions. “This places Pender County and Southeastern North Carolina in a dangerous situation,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Public Utilities Director. “Streamflow is reduced during drought conditions as we are experiencing for the second year in a row.”
WECT
Leland couple volunteers to provide medical care in Ukraine
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Guy and Marilynn Fiocco are retired physicians now living in Brunswick County. The couple has spent years volunteering to help those in need of medical care. During a volunteer stint at the Navajo Reservation helping residents there battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fioccos became involved with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘A step in the right direction:’ Wilmington LGBTQ community reacts to passage of Respect for Marriage Act
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted to protect interracial and same-sex marriage on Thursday by passing the Respect for Marriage Act. The passage of the act means all states must recognize same-sex and interracial marriages. NC Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted for in the bill. All North Carolina democrats in congress voted in support of the bill as well, and all NC republicans in congress voted against the bill.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC
Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
WECT
Burgwin-Wright House to host Holiday Open House and craft market
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens is inviting the community to its free Holiday Open House and craft market on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the gardens, the craft market will feature over 30 local artists and artisans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Later on, guests can...
Comments / 0