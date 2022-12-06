ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Novant Health gives back to families in need through Adopt-A-Family

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As people continue to give back this holiday season, more than 150 families in need will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to the staff at Novant Health. Novant employees from New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties teamed up to ‘adopt’ families from across the Cape...
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

GenX study finds Chemours-specific chemicals in residents

WILMINGTON – Many people living in the Cape Fear River basin who volunteered to take part in the most recent GenX exposure study had higher levels of four highly fluorinated compounds in their blood than the average American. While GenX was not found in the blood samples of 1,020...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
beckersasc.com

Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC

Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Flock in Onslow County tests positive for avian flu

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for the avian flu. The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says it is the first confirmed positive in the county. In late spring and early summer, the virus was found at nine poultry farms...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. officials announce first pediatric flu death of season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A child in Onslow County has died as a result of the flu, the Onslow County Health Department announced Friday. It’s the county’s first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 flu season. The health department said the child’s age and gender will not be released to protect the family’s privacy. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WECT

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wilmington area this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet and it’s hitting the road right here in Southeastern North Carolina. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Wilmington and Leland through Sunday, Dec. 11. There’s a total of six Wienermobiles on the roads across...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...
WECT

Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County residents urged to conserve water

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Pender County is in its second year of winter drought conditions. “This places Pender County and Southeastern North Carolina in a dangerous situation,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Public Utilities Director. “Streamflow is reduced during drought conditions as we are experiencing for the second year in a row.”
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Leland couple volunteers to provide medical care in Ukraine

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Guy and Marilynn Fiocco are retired physicians now living in Brunswick County. The couple has spent years volunteering to help those in need of medical care. During a volunteer stint at the Navajo Reservation helping residents there battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fioccos became involved with...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘A step in the right direction:’ Wilmington LGBTQ community reacts to passage of Respect for Marriage Act

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted to protect interracial and same-sex marriage on Thursday by passing the Respect for Marriage Act. The passage of the act means all states must recognize same-sex and interracial marriages. NC Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted for in the bill. All North Carolina democrats in congress voted in support of the bill as well, and all NC republicans in congress voted against the bill.
WILMINGTON, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC

Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Burgwin-Wright House to host Holiday Open House and craft market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens is inviting the community to its free Holiday Open House and craft market on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the gardens, the craft market will feature over 30 local artists and artisans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Later on, guests can...
WILMINGTON, NC

