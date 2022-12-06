ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln taekwondo instructor arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

By Molly Jarone
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of child pornography, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Deputies and detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the residence of Zachery Wilkendorf on Nov. 30 as part of an ongoing investigation.

“Through the investigation, detectives learned 25-year-old Zachery Wilkendorf was in possession of numerous child pornography content,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Wilkendorf worked as a taekwondo instructor at a studio in Lincoln and offered at-home lessons for children.

The Sheriff’s Office said they located child pornography at the residence where Wilkendorf was arrested.

“Based on Wilkendorf’s access to children and the child pornography in his possession, investigators are concerned there may be other victims who have yet to be identified,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you suspect that a child has been victimized by Wilkendorf, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact their dispatch center at 530-886-5375.

