Kirstie Alley’s Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Mourns Her Death in Heartfelt Tribute

(Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Following the news that actress Kirstie Alley passed away after a short battle with cancer, the Look Who’s Talking star’s ex-husband, Parker Stevenson mourned her death in a touching tribute.

In his latest Instagram post, Stevenson penned a letter to Kirstie Alley. He also shared a snapshot of him and Alley together. “Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker.”

Kirstie Alley and Stevenson married in December 1983. They adopted two children, William (True) and Lillie, during their time together. However, the couple ultimately divorced in 1997. This was Alley’s second marriage and she didn’t remarry.

As previously reported, Kirstie Alley’s children broke the news that she had passed away on Monday (December 5th). “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

Kirstie Alley’s children further explained that she was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength. “[She left] us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

They then spoke about Kirstie Alley’s “zest and passion” for life as well as her children, grandchildren, and many animals. “Not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Kirstie Alley’s ‘Cheers’ Co-Stars Issue A Statement Following Her Death

In statements to PEOPLE, Cheers stars Kelsey Grammer, Ted Danson, and Rhea Perlman shared their thoughts about the passing of their co-star Kirstie Alley. They remembered her as someone with a heart of gold and joy of being.

“I always believed grief for a public figure is a public matter,” Grammar explained. “But I will say I loved her.”

Danson also shared that he was on a plane and did something he rarely does. “ I watched an old episode of Cheers. It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it.”

Danson praised Kirstie Alley for her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown as both moving and hysterically funny. “She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

Perlman went on to add that Kirstie Alley was a unique and wonderful person as well as a friend. “Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created.”