Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Related
WOOD
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021...
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Fire in Grand Rapids sends two people to hospital
During the search of the building, they also found a man inside the apartment, who firefighters say was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
WOOD
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was on the verge of being released to the community. The Kent County Prosecutor called him “exceedingly dangerous” and fought his release from a psychiatric hospital. (Dec. 9, 2022)
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
Muskegon County man brings home $399,391 Fantasy 5 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A Muskegon County man is looking forward to getting out of debt after he won a $399,391 Fantasy 5 jackpot recently. The 63-year-old winner matched all five numbers drawn -- 10-12-25-26-28 -- for the drawing on Nov. 18 to win the jackpot prize. “I play Fantasy 5...
Cheers! Another West Michigan City Adopts Social District for Outdoor Drinking
While not a ton of great things can be said about the pandemic, one awesome idea that's stuck around is "social districts". Bars and restaurants have been able to expand outside and customers can enjoy alcoholic drinks from the businesses in these "social zones". South Haven Votes to Add Social...
What Term was Googled More in Grand Rapids Than Anywhere Else?
Whenever we need an answer to something, the first thing most of us do it turn to Google. Everything you do on Google is tracked. It is interesting to look back and see just what people were "googling" in the last year. Google has put together their "Local Year in...
Muskegon residents & commuters asked to participate in survey on housing needs
Bowen National Research will be coming to Muskegon to determine the housing conditions in the city. The research film will also determine the future housing needs of its residents and workers.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opens This Week in Grand Rapids Area Location
You can't go wrong when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in Michigan. Chick-fil-A was most recently voted as the number one fast food restaurant across the country, including Michigan. There are two simple reasons why Chick-fil-A is so good:. 1. Great food. 2. Excellent service. I take my family to...
Brain tumor only discovered after woman goes to hospital for crash
A West Michigan woman is crediting an auto accident with helping to save her life after a tumor was discovered in her brain.
Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the City of Grand Rapids turned six downtown intersections into all-way stops. Instead of cycling through green, yellow and red, the lights were turned to "flash" mode. This was a Mobile GR Department idea to test the impact on safety, walkability and traffic slow in these areas.
Grand Rapids woman wants answers after KIA stolen twice
"It's really devastating for me. It was the first brand-new car I ever bought in my life, and it was just, and I loved it," said Amy-Sue Smith of Grand Rapids.
Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0