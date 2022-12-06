ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers

Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers. Prosecutor fights release of man accused of killing …. He confessed to shooting and killing his dad, but this Kent City man was on the verge of being released to the community. The Kent County Prosecutor called him “exceedingly dangerous” and fought his release from a psychiatric hospital. (Dec. 9, 2022)
HOLLAND, MI
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the City of Grand Rapids turned six downtown intersections into all-way stops. Instead of cycling through green, yellow and red, the lights were turned to "flash" mode. This was a Mobile GR Department idea to test the impact on safety, walkability and traffic slow in these areas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
