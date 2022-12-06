ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRBL News 3

19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Colorado-based artist leaves Columbus brighter with new mural

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University and the Dragonfly Trail Network unveiled a near mural made by Colorado-based artist, Thomas Evans. The new addition to the community is located near Piedmont Columbus Regional on 5th Ave. Both organizations were looking for a new element on the Dragonfly Trail...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Dr. Don Nakayama chosen as senior associate dean, medical director of pediatric surgery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dr. Don Nakayama is a renowned pediatric surgeon, researcher and medical educator, says a press release from Mercer University and Piedmont Columbus Regional. According to the press release, he has been appointed as senior associate dean of Mercer University School of Medicine’s Columbus campus and as a medical director of pediatric […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Schley County, Harris County fall short of State Championships

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Two area teams entered Thursday with an opportunity to win state championships. Harris County faced off with defending champion Southeast Bulloch in Division 1 Flag Football, while Schley County took on Bowdon with the Class 1A-Division 2 title on the line. You can watch the highlights and postgame of Schley County’s […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

College signings held at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the students at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!. Smiths Station: Hannah Mounce (Softball at Georgia Highlands), Aliya Wallace (Softball at Enterprise State), Khristian Hill (Baseball at Enterprise State), Jacob Middleton (Baseball at Wallace Community College) and Jackson Williams (Golf at Northeast Mississippi Community College).
SMITHS STATION, AL
WTVM

Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyler Lingg and Emily Church began a new chapter together the weekend after Thanksgiving. Their story begins in 2019 - when Emily just got out of a prior relationship. She told herself that she was going to focus on herself and on God. And that’s usually how it works - it’s all in His timing.
COLUMBUS, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Sold

Edgewater Group LLC announced the acquisition of the Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia to join Edgewater's portfolio of assets in the hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified

UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WATCH HERE: Arrest made in riverwalk double homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest made in the riverwalk double homicide. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were found dead near the Troy University campus on Saturday, Dec. 3. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with capital […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
footballscoop.com

LaGrange head coach and coordinators leave program

Earl Chambers and a number of his assistant coaches are leaving the program, LaGrange (D-III - GA) announced today. Chambers was in his fourth season as head coach, and just finished a 1-8 campaign this fall. Associate head coach / defensive coordinator Kendall Todd, offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Jarred...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Law enforcement officers, children team up for Cops, Kids and Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officers, 50 children, parents and other caretakers gathered inside the ice rink building at the Columbus Civic Center for an event called Cops, Kids and Christmas. This annual event is run by Karl F. Eidam Lodge 9, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Outside, various law enforcement vehicles from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
PHENIX CITY, AL

