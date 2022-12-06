Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
Colorado-based artist leaves Columbus brighter with new mural
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University and the Dragonfly Trail Network unveiled a near mural made by Colorado-based artist, Thomas Evans. The new addition to the community is located near Piedmont Columbus Regional on 5th Ave. Both organizations were looking for a new element on the Dragonfly Trail...
WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
Dr. Don Nakayama chosen as senior associate dean, medical director of pediatric surgery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dr. Don Nakayama is a renowned pediatric surgeon, researcher and medical educator, says a press release from Mercer University and Piedmont Columbus Regional. According to the press release, he has been appointed as senior associate dean of Mercer University School of Medicine’s Columbus campus and as a medical director of pediatric […]
Schley County, Harris County fall short of State Championships
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Two area teams entered Thursday with an opportunity to win state championships. Harris County faced off with defending champion Southeast Bulloch in Division 1 Flag Football, while Schley County took on Bowdon with the Class 1A-Division 2 title on the line. You can watch the highlights and postgame of Schley County’s […]
College signings held at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the students at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!. Smiths Station: Hannah Mounce (Softball at Georgia Highlands), Aliya Wallace (Softball at Enterprise State), Khristian Hill (Baseball at Enterprise State), Jacob Middleton (Baseball at Wallace Community College) and Jackson Williams (Golf at Northeast Mississippi Community College).
Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyler Lingg and Emily Church began a new chapter together the weekend after Thanksgiving. Their story begins in 2019 - when Emily just got out of a prior relationship. She told herself that she was going to focus on herself and on God. And that’s usually how it works - it’s all in His timing.
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia Sold
Edgewater Group LLC announced the acquisition of the Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus, Georgia to join Edgewater's portfolio of assets in the hospitality, retail, office and residential spaces. The property was purchased by 125 West Lamar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Edgewater Valley Forge Fund III LP, an affiliate of Edgewater Group LLC.
UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified
UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
Phenix City double homicide investigation continues; Riverwalk users express some safety concerns
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — It has been five days since two men were gunned down in broad daylight on the Phenix City riverwalk. Phenix City police tell us that there has not been an arrest in the shooting deaths of John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40.
American Legion Post 35 remembers Pearl Harbor attack with ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In memory of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, American Legion Post 35 held an event Wednesday morning at its center on North Lumpkin Road. Commander Dea Morrow of Post 35 welcomed everyone and recognized important people in the audience. They were Columbus City Councilman John House and his wife; the […]
WATCH HERE: Arrest made in riverwalk double homicide case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest made in the riverwalk double homicide. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were found dead near the Troy University campus on Saturday, Dec. 3. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with capital […]
Bryan Harsin receives first portion of buyout payment from Auburn
Auburn paid a lump sum of $7.78M on November 30th to the former head coach.
Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
Golden Donut opening second location on Wynnton Rd. in midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midtown Columbus will no longer have a sweet tooth very soon - thanks to a local business opening a second location. We ‘donut’ want to keep this information from you any longer - Golden Donut is doubling!. According to the managers of Golden Donut,...
LaGrange head coach and coordinators leave program
Earl Chambers and a number of his assistant coaches are leaving the program, LaGrange (D-III - GA) announced today. Chambers was in his fourth season as head coach, and just finished a 1-8 campaign this fall. Associate head coach / defensive coordinator Kendall Todd, offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Jarred...
Law enforcement officers, children team up for Cops, Kids and Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officers, 50 children, parents and other caretakers gathered inside the ice rink building at the Columbus Civic Center for an event called Cops, Kids and Christmas. This annual event is run by Karl F. Eidam Lodge 9, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Outside, various law enforcement vehicles from […]
The Warm Weather Continues & Most Of The Rain Stays To Our North.
TODAY: We’re starting out quite warm with mostly cloudy skies helping to keep our temps a little warmer too. This afternoon, we’ll see some sunshine and that’s going to help warm us up into the upper 70s. A sporadic shower can’t be completely ruled, especially for our northern counties, Troup and Meriwether counties in Georgia […]
Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
