New York City, NY

Head for these hills to go sledding in NYC

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While most sledders head for the hills in Central Park, there are several other city spots worth checking out once the weather cooperates.

Central Park’s Cedar Hill and Pilgrim Hill are the go-to for sledding, but other crowded slopes are in Fort Tryon Park and Prospect Park.

Best sledding spots in NYC? Mayor Adams unveils favorites in each borough

But before you hit the hills, beware that sledding on golf courses in city parks is prohibited. Sledding damages the grass on the golf courses and is expensive to repair, according to a Parks Department source.

Here are some other parks where you can have some fun in the snow, according to the agency:

Bronx

  • Claremont Park: Interior of the park at 172nd Street between Teller and Clay avenues
  • Crotona Park: Slope at Fulton Avenue and Cross Bronx Expressway
  • Ewen Park: West 232nd Street, between Johnson and Riverdale avenues
  • Franz Sigel Park: Interior of the park at 160th between Grand Concourse and Walton Avenue
  • Shoelace Park: Between 220th and 230th streets along Bronx Boulevard

Brooklyn

  • Owls Head Park: Colonial Road and 68th Street
  • Fort Greene Park: Interior of the park at Willoughby Avenue
  • Highland Park: Highland Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue
  • Hillside Park: Columbia Heights between Middagh and Vine streets
  • Lincoln Terrace Park: Between Buffalo and Rochester avenues
  • McKinley Park: Fort Hamilton Parkway and 75th Street
  • Prospect Park: Near the Tennis House at Prospect Park West and 9th Street
  • Shore Road Park: Shore Road and 97th Street
  • Sunset Park: Interior of the park between 42nd and 43rd streets

Manhattan

  • Carl Schurz Park: 89th Street, off of East End Avenue
  • Central Park: Pilgrim Hill near 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue
  • Fort Tryon Park: Billings Lawn by Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue
  • Morningside Park: 110th Street, 113th Street and 122nd Street
  • Riverside Park: Riverside Drive and 103rd Street
  • St. Nicholas Park: 135th Street

Queens

  • Astoria Park: 19th Street between Shore Boulevard and Ditmars Boulevard
  • Browne Park: 155th Street
  • Crocheron Park: 35th Avenue by Golf Pond
  • Forest Park: 79th Street and Park Lane South
  • Juniper Valley Park: Near the Tennis Building at 75th Street
  • Kissena Park: Metcalf and 164th Street
  • Lower Highland Park: Jamaica Avenue and Elton Street

Staten Island

  • Clover Lakes Park: Martling and Slosson Avenues

