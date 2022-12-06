Read full article on original website
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
Ukrainian Composer Heinali Announces New Album Kyiv Eternal, Shares Song: Listen
Ukrainian composer Oleh Shpudeiko has announced a new album under his electronic moniker Heinali: Kyiv Eternal is out February 24 via Injazero. The LP is a tribute to Ukraine and the city he loves. Listen to the album’s title song below. “After the Battle of Kyiv was over, many...
Little Simz Announces New Album No Thank You
Little Simz has a new album on the way, revealing that it’s called No Thank You. She posted the announcement on social media with a brief statement: “emotion is energy in motion. honour your truth and feelings. eradicate fear. boundaries are important.”. The London artist won the United...
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Arca Shares New Songs on Kick Compilation: Listen
Arca has released Kick, a “best of” compilation of songs from her KICK album series. The album, whose tracklist was put together by fan votes from her Discord channel, also features three new tracks (“Alto Voltaje,” “Ritual,” and “Sentient Savior”), plus the previously released non-KICK tracks “Cayó” and “El Alma Que Te Trajo.” Check out the Kick compilation’s tracklist and the new songs below.
Watch SZA Perform “Shirt,” Debut New Song “Blind” on SNL
SZA was the musical guest on the December 3 edition of Saturday Night Live. The Keke Palmer–hosted episode, which was announced in November, saw the Ctrl vocalist perform her recent single “Shirt.” She also debuted a new track called “Blind,” which was originally teased at the end of the “Shirt” music video. At one point, SZA performed in front of a banner announcing her second studio album, SOS, will be released December 9. She also showed off her acting chops, appearing in a music video for a song about loving “big boys.” Watch it all happen below.
“Shittin’ Me”
At his best, A$AP Rocky is a capable rapper, but his real expertise is cultivating atmosphere, combining his style and musical taste to create expansive worlds. That talent has waned in the past, especially on his last album Testing—but his latest single “Shittin’ Me,” which doubles as the theme song for the racing game Need For Speed: Unbound, is his best and most intriguing song in years. Wobbling synths and bass-heavy percussion from producer Kelvin Krash hit like an unexpected pothole; Rocky’s bars range from basic flexes (“Couldn’t ride the wave and now you ridin’ dick”) to references to movies like Juice, but they’re not really the main attraction here. We’re here to witness Rocky maneuver Krash’s hyperactive monster of a beat—and its meme-spoofing playhouse of a music video—with the energy of a first-time driver running a red light.
100 gecs Reveal 10,000 gecs Release Date, Share Surprise New Snake Eyes EP: Listen
100 gecs are back. More than two years after releasing their debut album 1000 gecs, the Los Angeles–based duo has released a surprise EP called Snake Eyes. The three-track effort includes a guest feature from Skrillex on the song “Torture Me.” Listen to the EP below. Accompanying...
Light in the Attic Announces New Japanese City Pop Compilation
Light in the Attic Records has announced the third volume in its Pacific Breeze archival series: Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987 is due out February 24. The 16-track release will be available in 2xLP, CD, and cassette formats and features cover art by Hiroshi Nagai, whose paintings also adorned the first two volumes in the series. Check out the album art and tracklist below.
Björk Serenades a Volcano in “Sorrowful Soil” Video: Watch
Björk has shared a video for Fossora’s “Sorrowful Soil,” directed by Viðar Logi. Seen through an oval frame, the video shows Björk singing her eulogy to her late mother in the vicinity of the recently erupted volcano Fagradalsfjall. Speaking with Pitchfork earlier this year, she said she chose the location “because it’s about the mother energy, so the volcano is obviously giving that.” Watch the video below.
María Becerra Talks New Album ‘La Nena De Argentina’: ‘This Story Is Better Told Only by Myself’
After months of anticipation, Argentine singer María Becerra’s new album “La Nena De Argentina” dropped on Thursday night. The 12-song set sees the pop artist displaying her artistic range over sultry reggaeton, cumbia and pop rhythms with hushed confessions sprinkled throughout. “I didn’t develop a concept behind the album like in the last one,” she tells Variety, in reference to her 2021 EP release “Animal,” which featured several guests from Tiago PZK to Becky G. Becerra has also appeared as a collaborator beside many big-name artists, resulting in massive hits and fan favorites like hers and J. Balvin’s “Que Mas...
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Baaba Maal Announces First Album in 7 Years, Shares New Song: Listen
Senegalese singer Baaba Maal has announced a new album: Being is due out March 31 via Marathon Artists. It’s his first solo album since 2016’s The Traveller and features guest contributions from the producer and multi-instrumentalist Johan Karlberg. Ahead of the full album, Maal has released a song called “Yerimayo Celebration.” Listen to that below and scroll down to find the tracklist and album art.
The Strokes Announce New Vinyl Box Set of Singles
The Strokes have announced The Singles - Volume 01, a new vinyl box set collecting 7" singles of material from 2001-2006. Along with singles from the group’s first three albums—Is This It (2001), Room on Fire (2003), and First Impressions of Earth (2006)—the collection will include B-sides, demos, and rarities. Find the tracklist below.
Hear David Gilmour Guest on New Donovan Song ‘Rock Me’
Donovan's upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, features a variety of guest artists, including David Gilmour. The Pink Floyd icon's contribution can be heard on the track "Rock Me" below; he also added elements to closing song "Lover O' Lover" and a clip can be heard on Donovan's site. A...
The Weeknd Shares New Avatar: The Way of Water Teaser
The Weeknd has posted a mysterious teaser clip to his social media accounts. The 12-second video features a blue “A” with a bird at its center, and is scored by a haunting choral melody punctuated with battle drums. The singer captioned the post with “12.16.22,” a date that also appears in the final moments of the clip. Shortly after, the Weeknd retweeted a post from the account for the new movie Avatar: The Way of Water reading “#AvatarTheWayOfWater x @theWeeknd.” Check out the teaser on YouTube.
Kelela Announces Tour Dates, Shares New “On the Run” Video: Watch
Kelela has shared a new clip for her latest single, “On the Run.” She’s also announced a short tour in support of her forthcoming album, Raven. Find her schedule and the Lee Wei Swee–directed video below. Raven is out February 10. In addition to “On the...
NME
AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun teams up with pianist Lang Lang for ‘Remember Me’ cover performance
AKMU singer Lee Su-hyun and famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang recently performed a stripped-down cover of ‘Remember Me’ from the soundtrack of the 2017 Pixar animated film Coco. On December 3, South Korean music programme K-909 featured AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and Lang Lang for a special performance of...
