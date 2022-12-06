ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

2 women seriously injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Westmoreland County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwFUM_0jZAUfA400

Two women were seriously injured in a 2-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer this morning in Murrysville.

The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on Route 22 in the area of Harrison City Road.

One of the women was trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage. She and another woman in the same vehicle were transported to Forbes Hospital, according to Murrysville police.

Police said the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Route 22 and the vehicle was traveling on Harrison City Road. They believe the vehicle was either trying to make a turn or was crossing the intersection when the crash occurred.

The cause is still under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBfYI_0jZAUfA400

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Princess Young
3d ago

they said the 🚗 was trying to cross before the truck.did not make it. hope they make it. I never try to out race a big truck.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 taken to hospital after crash in Dorseyville

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Dorseyville. According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Weber Drive at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The cause of the crash is not clear at this time. This is...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital after Somerset County rollover crash

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been flown to the hospital Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Brothersvalley Township. On Dec. 8 around 5:50 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a single-car crash that rolled over located on Route 219 northbound near mile marker 20, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

School Bus Hits Gas Mane

A portion of a road in Cambria County was closed for over an hour Thursday evening after a School Bus crashed into a gas main. Officials on scene tell us no kids were on the bus, it was empty other than the driver and no injuries were reported. They pulled the Bus out from where it crashed and Goucher Street was reopened.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead after car crashes into house in Clairton

One person died after a vehicle crashed into a house early this morning in Clairton. First responders were notified of the single-vehicle collision just after 3 a.m. in the 500 block of N 8th Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man unresponsive in the passenger seat. He was take a local hospital, where he died.
CLAIRTON, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

MISSING CLARION COUNTY TEEN FOUND SAFE

The Clarion County teen who was reported as missing has been located. State Police determined Aianna Serenity Taylor is safe with other family members and the case is now closed.
WTAJ

2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash additionally accused of theft

A Beaver County man facing charges related to a three-vehicle crash that killed a Cranberry Township man Sunday had felony theft charges filed against him Monday, Dec. 5. Darren M. Martin, 34, of Monaca, and Jonie L. Potts, 50, of Freedom, were charged with felonies conspiracy and two counts of theft by Cranberry Township police following an incident Nov. 28.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
112K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy