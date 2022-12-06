2 women seriously injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Westmoreland County

Two women were seriously injured in a 2-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer this morning in Murrysville.

The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. on Route 22 in the area of Harrison City Road.

One of the women was trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage. She and another woman in the same vehicle were transported to Forbes Hospital, according to Murrysville police.

Police said the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Route 22 and the vehicle was traveling on Harrison City Road. They believe the vehicle was either trying to make a turn or was crossing the intersection when the crash occurred.

The cause is still under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group