Alabama lands several names — including six on first-team — to Pro Football Focus’ All-SEC Team

A member of Alabama’s defensive coaching staff is officially heading to a new program. Charles Kelly, the Crimson Tide’s associate defensive coordinator/safeties coach, is going to the University of Colorado to join Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders and the Buffalos. Sanders gets the Florida State connection back by having Kelly. The 55-year-old has served on Nick Saban’s staff since 2019. He assisted Alabama to two Southeastern Conference Championships (2020 and 2021) and a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020. As a native of Ozark, Ala., Kelly coached at Florida State under Jimbo Fisher from 2013 to 2017. He was on the Seminoles’ 2013 BCS National Championship staff.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO