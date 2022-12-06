Alabama lands several names — including six on first-team — to Pro Football Focus’ All-SEC Team

Read full article on original website
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne hungry to make a statement for Alabama
Alabama’s 2023 four-star defensive lineman commit, Hunter Osborne is ready to make a statement once he gets to Tuscaloosa. Osborne attends Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he is hungry to come in and compete in Tuscaloosa. “I’m coming in...
Trio of Alabama players named to 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team
Alabama saw three of its player named to the 2022 Freshman All-SEC Team on Thursday. Earning spots on the team were defensive back Terrion Arnold, defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis and offensive lineman Tyler Booker. Arnold appeared in 11 games for the Crimson Tide in 2022 and earned seven starts throughout...
WATCH: Will Alabama flip 4-Star ATH Suntarine Perkins from Ole Miss?
Alabama football is making a hard push to flip four-star athlete and Ole Miss commit, Suntarine Perkins. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting analyst Justin Smith provided the latest on Alabama’s push for the Mississippi native on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed above.
Alabama 5-Star RB commit named captain for the Under Armour All-America Game
Alabama football’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young was named a captain for this year’s Under Armour All-America Game. Young currently garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He attends Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, and he is one of the multiple Alabama commits, who will participate in this year’s event.
Two Alabama players named to FWAA’s All-America Team
The second major selector in college football to determine an All-American has released its All-America Team. After seeing the names of the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) unveiled its All-America Team. The news came out on Friday as two Alabama players got recognized.
Nick Saban visits Arkansas 4-Star TE commit
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins visited Arkansas four-star tight end commit, Luke Hasz Thursday. Hasz attends Bixby High School in Oklahoma, and he garners a four-star rating, according to multiple recruiting outlets. He is currently committed to the Razorbacks. The four-star recruit officially visited Alabama in June.
Alabama football to see 13 players graduate this winter
A total of 25 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive diplomas this weekend during The University of Alabama’s winter commencement. The list includes Heisman Trophy and Nagurski Trophy winners, five All-Americans and two Academic All-Americans, with 21 student-athletes taking home undergraduate degrees and four earning graduate degrees. The...
Alabama tight end accepts invitation for Reese’s Senior Bowl
Alabama has its third senior and first offensive skill position player to accept an invitation for the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Cameron Latu came to the University of Alabama as a four-star outside linebacker from Utah in 2018. He had potential on defense, but Latu made a...
Why Alabama should make a hard late push to flip Peter Woods
Touchdown Alabama’s Scoutung/Recruiting analyst Justin Smith feels Alabama should throw the kitchen sink at Peter Woods before National Signing Day. Smith gave his explanation on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed above.
Alabama linebacker wins 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award
He did not have the immense production from his sophomore season, but Will Anderson goes down as one of Alabama’s most fearsome edge rushers in school history. The junior from Georgia has ended the regular season with national awards. In back-to-back seasons, Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and...
Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard is ready to show what he can do at whatever position he plays
Brayson Hubbard is one of Alabama football’s most interesting 2023 commits because of his unique skillset and position versatility. Hubbard is a product of Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi. He is currently the reigning back-to-back Mississippi 6A Mr. Football. He is the only athlete prospect Alabama has a commitment from.
Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach
The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season
Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
4-Star OLB Yhonzae Pierre ‘more locked in’ with Alabama after official visit
Alabama football’s four-star outside linebacker commit, Yhonzae Pierre feels even better about his decision to commit to Alabama after officially visiting the Crimson Tide. Pierre is one of the Crimson Tide’s longest-standing commits. He is a product of Eufaula High School in Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The senior said he is feels he feels a lot better about his decision heading into signing day.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Dutchtown grad, Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. wins Lombardi Award
Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., a Dutchtown grad, was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night. Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior, was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson is the Crimson Tide’s third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama’s most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program’s first recipient in 1986.
Charles Kelly headed to Colorado to join Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders
A member of Alabama’s defensive coaching staff is officially heading to a new program. Charles Kelly, the Crimson Tide’s associate defensive coordinator/safeties coach, is going to the University of Colorado to join Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders and the Buffalos. Sanders gets the Florida State connection back by having Kelly. The 55-year-old has served on Nick Saban’s staff since 2019. He assisted Alabama to two Southeastern Conference Championships (2020 and 2021) and a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020. As a native of Ozark, Ala., Kelly coached at Florida State under Jimbo Fisher from 2013 to 2017. He was on the Seminoles’ 2013 BCS National Championship staff.
BREAKING: Former Alabama OL Tanner Bowles announces he will transfer to Kentucky
Former Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announced he will be transferring to Kentucky during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio on Thursday. “After taking a couple of visits and just talking to my family I’ve decided that I’m going to be committing to the University of Kentucky,” Bowles said to KSR.
