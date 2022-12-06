7 Brew to open its first Johnson City coffee drive-thru in March 2023
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — They have a ‘secret drink’ menu, but 7 Brew’s plans to open the company’s first drive-thru coffee shop in Johnson City aren’t a secret anymore. Construction is set to begin on Dec. 19 and a company spokeswoman said the store will be at 1910 N. Roan Street (the site of the former Toys R Us store).
As News Channel 11 reported Monday , 7 Brew’s new building will be the first of several at the 4.7-acre property as developer Stewart Taylor prepares to demolish the 45,000-square-foot toy store that closed in 2018.General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns
It’s all about the drinks at 7 Brew, which opened its first location in Rogers, Ark. less than six years ago and has grown rapidly since.
“Local Johnson City residents can look forward to experiencing hand-crafted iced and hot coffee drinks, along with a wide selection of chillers, shakes, teas, smoothies, infused sparkling water and infused energy drinks,” a representative from 7 Brew wrote in an email to News Channel 11.Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
7 Brew also features a seasonal menu that rotates monthly, with customers ordering the specials from a “secret drink” menu.
Similar to Pal’s Sudden Service, 7 Brew operates out of a small building footprint with no inside service. According to the company rep, the stores offer “exceptional service, speed and high quality beverages.”
The representative said the chain selected Johnson City because it’s a growing market and home to East Tennessee State University. The stores typically employ 12-15 people.
A standard 7 Brew menu can be found here:
7 Brew Menu by Jeff Keeling on Scribd
